Here are some recommended new documentaries that are currently available for streaming.

Available on streaming services

"The Go-Go's": With the possible exception of the Runaways, there were not a lot of bands with all-female musicians tearing up the rock scene in the late ’70s and early ’80s. And then came the Go-Go's out of the Los Angeles new wave and punk scene to change the game. After forming with a slightly different lineup, Belinda Carlisle, Charlotte Caffey, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine, and Jane Wiedlin had solidified their lineup by 1979 and released their massively successful debut record, "Beauty and the Beat," in 1981. They made history when the singalong power of early singles like "We Got the Beat" and "Our Lips Are Sealed" helped the record shoot to the top of the Billboard charts. At that point, an all-female band who wrote their own songs and played their own instruments had never gone to number one. In Alison Ellwood's new documentary about the band, which premiered earlier this year at Sundance, she combines new interviews with archival footage to look at their career and how hard they had to fight to be heard in an industry dominated by men not only in other bands but also at the executive level. As a fan who sadly watched as turmoil among the band's own members led to legal action earlier in the decade, it's delightful to see that they have come together again and all participated in this film to further cement their musical legacy and rightful place in rock & roll history. Hopefully, this also leads to the band finally being nominated to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (Showtime)

"The Painter and the Thief": Barbora Kysilkova is a remarkable but relatively unknown painter whose work displays genuine photorealism. After an exhibition of her work opened in Oslo in 2015, two of her large-format paintings were stolen after hours from the gallery. Thanks to security footage, police were able to arrest the culprits but were not interested in helping Barbora recover her work. She became interested in trying to get them back and approached one of the thieves, Karl-Bertil Nordland, in court to see if he would share any information with her. Turns out, he was a drug addict and claimed to have no recollection of his actions when the paintings were stolen. Thus begins an unlikely friendship that is chronicled by filmmaker Benjamin Ree in this film that also premiered earlier this year at Sundance, where it won the world cinema documentary special jury award for creative storytelling. There are so many twists and turns in this story, you may find it hard to believe that it is real. (Hulu)