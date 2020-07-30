Maybe one day, it will be safe to float the rivers in Texas again, and maybe on that day, you’ll be able to crack open a boozy version of your favorite mineral water.

Coca-Cola Company announced on Thursday that it’s planning to release a canned Topo Chico Hard Seltzer. The soda giant acquired the Mexican-made sparkling beverage, which goes hand in hand with many an Austin taco lunch, in 2017.

"The Coca-Cola Company is committed to exploring new products in dynamic beverage categories, including hard seltzer, " the company said in a news release. "Topo Chico Hard Seltzeris an experimental drink inspired by Topo Chicosparkling mineral water, which has been popular with many mixologists. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will be offered inselectcities in Latin America later this year.We will share more details closer to launch."

The promotional image released of the can shows that the drink will be lemon-lime flavored. According to Bloomberg News, the company also confirmed that they plan to roll out the beverage for the U.S. market in 2021.

Since the rise of White Claw, the hard seltzer market has become big business. A number of brands based in Austin and in Texas have started selling sparkling booze in a can in recent years, including Austin Eastciders, Mighty Swell, Blue Norther, Oskar Blues, Canteen Spirits and Ranch Rider Spirits.

