I wrote recently about how I had become a JewBoy Burger’s convert after trying the trailer’s Goyim cheeseburger with pastrami and bacon.

Operator Mo Pittle, who grew up in El Paso, is about to get a bigger platform from which to attract burger lovers with a new restaurant he plans to open at 5111 Airport Blvd.

Pittle, who blends flavors of his Jewish upbringing with tastes of the Southwest, says he hopes to have his new restaurant fully operational by September 1. He will close the trailer he opened in 2016 when it comes time to open the restaurant.

JewBoy Burgers will initially serve much the same menu as the trailer, along with El Paso-style burritos, and Pittle plans to eventually add chili, a mashup of fideo and matzoh ball soup, and more dessert offerings.

The restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, and the space that was long home to House Pizzeria, will offer patio and covered outdoor seating, in addition to its dining room, and a walk-up window for to-go orders.

MORE BURGER TIME REPORTS

Better Half | Dai Due | Dean’s One Trick Pony | 40 North