Austin360 On The Record is a weekly roundup of new, recent and upcoming releases by local and Austin-associated recording artists.

OUT THIS WEEK

Barbara Nesbitt, "Someday, Maybe Sooner." Since Nesbitt and Teal Collins Zee wound down the Whiskey Sisters a few years ago, Nesbitt has become increasingly prominent in Austin under her own name -- first as a regular performer in the clubs, and more recently as one of the city’s most active livestreamers. Nesbitt has released a handful of prior solo records, but "Someday, Maybe Sooner" takes it up a notch, thanks in part to the presence of former Robert Earl Keen guitarist Rich Brotherton as producer. Working at his Ace Recording studio in South Austin, Brotherton helped to color Nesbitt’s richly melodic folk-rock original tunes with his own instrumental contributions on everything from guitars to mandolin to banjo to hammered dulcimer. Bassist Kyle Clayton and drummer Phil Bass lay down solid rhythms behind a supporting cast that includes keyboardist Jay Stiles, Beat Root Revival’s Ben Jones, pedal steel player Gary Newcomb and mult-instrumentalist Etan Sekons. Nesbitt writes mostly about matters of the heart: She marvels at a couple’s 50-year marriage on "That Kind of Love" ("They rode off together, made a short story long"); laments a departed flame on "100 Times" ("You came on like a hurricane, and lit out like a jet plane"); and lays her vulnerability and hope on the line in the title track ("I’ll give my heart to you someday, maybe sooner"). It all works primarily because of Nesbitt’s guileless vocal delivery, which can leaven even bitter disappointments with disarming sweetness. Album-release livestream 6 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at facebook.com/barbaranesbitt. Here’s the track "Someday, Maybe Sooner":

Ray Prim, "Grey." Featured in our Austin360 Artist of the Month series in 2017, Prim has spent much of the pandemic propping up fellow artists, interviewing them and sharing their music in an ongoing via his "Primotions, Lies and Video Tapes" private Facebook group page. But he’s also been busy in the studio with his own new material. "Grey" features nine original tunes recorded at Ghetto Lounge Studios with an impressive cast of nearly 20 backing musicians, from standout vocalists Mexican Chocolate and James Robinson to longtime members of his live band such as keyboardist Marianna Tanguy and violinist April Stephens. The "BLM" lettering that adorns the album’s artwork indicates Prim had recent events weighing on his mind when he made the record. A video he posted in March for the opening track "Fighting for Air" confirms that he wrote the song before the killing of George Floyd, but it may now read as a dramatic statement on that subject: Strings swirl ominously (in an arrangement by American Dreamer’s Sasha Klare-Ayvazian) as Prim and his backing vocalists declare in the chorus: "I’m fighting for air, just like the rest of you." Prim has long described himself musically as a "singer-soulwriter," and that vibe comes through strongly on tracks such as "Genesis" and "Dear God," which aren’t quite the gospel numbers their titles might suggest even as they adapt religious references. Throughout, Prim’s music moves with graceful grooves, carefully shaped around his own smooth-as-silk singing. Livestream listening party 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, at facebook.com/rayprimmusic. Here’s a video for an alternate version of "Something Borrowed, Something Blue":

Margaret Chavez, "Into an Atmosphere" (We Know Better). A band and not a solo act, Margaret Chavez is the latest project of former Pleasant Grove member Marcus William Striplin, named for his mother. Recorded with ace producer-engineer Stuart Sikes (Sweet Spirit, Black Joe Lewis), "Into an Atmosphere" mixes elements of indie-folk, space-rock and trippy psychedelia into a fascinating sound that’s tied together by Striplin’s understated, almost unnervingly calm vocal delivery. He gets political on "The Croupiers Unite I.C.E.," a direct indictment of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency; stretches out with the adventurous instrumental "The Cheap River and the Broken Mirror"; and gradually builds the eight-minute epic "HORA" to a crashing crescendo. Here’s the opening track, "Honeysuckles":

RECENTLY RELEASED

Daylight Titans, "Suspirate." On their first release in nine years, Daylight Titans picks up right where they left off, cranking out 10 punchy and melodic power-pop tunes that recall the 1980s-’90s Austin alternative scene which gave rise to most of the band’s members. Frontman Andy Smith handles lead vocals on most of the tracks, trading guitar licks with former Doctors’ Mob bassist Tim Swingle. Bassist Greg Watson and drummer David Mider keep the rhythms lively and steady throughout. Three tracks feature Mider on lead vocals, a welcome reminder of the memorable vocal turns he took with his former band Javelin Boot. The group recorded "Suspirate" with former Texas Instruments drummer Steve Chapman at his El Gallo Sonido studio in Utley. Here’s the video for "Out of Round":

Valice, "Sugarjulie." Eleven-song debut album from the indie-pop quintet fronted by Ricci Valice and featuring mostly University of Texas students. Here’s the opening track, "Rose Gold":

COMING SOON

AUG. 21: Malik, "Spectrum" (Artium)

AUG. 21: Texicana Mamas, self-titled

AUG. 21: Stiletto Feels, "Push Back" (Nine Mile)

AUG. 24: Jonathan Terrell, "Westward"

AUG. 28: Wood & Wire, "No Matter Where It Goes From Here" (Blue Corn)

AUG. 28: Royal Forest, "Waiting Drum" (Nine Mile)

SEPT. 4: Bill Callahan, "Gold Record" (Drag City)

SEPT. 4: Jackie Venson, "Vintage Machine"

SEPT. 25: Band of Heathens, "Stranger"

OCT. 16: Giulia Millanta, "Tomorrow Is a Bird"

NOV. 6: Alan Moe Monsarrat, "Agriculture"