Austin Symphony’s executive director, Anthony Corroa, has announced his retirement. He has worked for the city’s largest classical music ensemble for 20 years, 11 years as its executive director.

Corroa will remain in charge while the symphony’s trustees search for — and then welcome — a new leader.

The symphony’s budget, ticket sales and season subscriptions have risen steadily during Corroa’s tenure. He has also developed the widely admired Butler Texas Young Composers Competition and Concert.

"Anthony’s decisions were always based on what was best for the symphony and the community," says Karen Leeke, president of the board of trustees.

Corroa oversaw the planned major expansion of concerts through matinees and a summer festival, then managed their cancellations due to the coronavirus crisis. He also has been in charge of the symphony’s upcoming half-digital 2020-2021 season.

Corroa dealt with the firing of a orchestra musician because of online racist comments as well as a controversy over a symphony gala’s Old South theme.

The symphony has begun a search for Corroa’s replacement who will be hired with expanded responsibilities and the new title of CEO.

"The Austin Symphony Orchestra has maintained its leadership role in the city’s performing arts thanks to Anthony’s guidance," said Music Director Peter Bay. "He is well-respected by the musicians, and it has been rewarding to collaborate with him over the years in bringing wonderful artists and repertoire to our audiences. His creation and nurturing of the Texas Young Composers Competition and Concert will be one of his lasting legacies."