Back in January, this was shaping up to be a big year for Austin rock band …And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead. The band’s new album "X: The Godless Void and Other Stories," its first in more than five years, earned praise from Statesman writer Joe Gross, who called it "their catchiest and most tuneful in forever" in an Austin360 feature story.

Then all pandemic hell broke loose, of course. But co-founders Conrad Keely and Jason Reece have rallied the troops for a series of summer livestream events with a novel twist. Beginning July 31 and continuing for the next two Fridays, Trail of Dad will play livestream shows that partly serve as fundraisers for independent music venues and record stores with which band has developed relationships over the years.

The full details and links to tickets for the streaming shows are at the band’s website. This week’s inaugural event allows fans to pay $5 for access by clicking on links specific to a venue they wish to support, with that venue receiving 20% of the ticket sales. The Austin venue that’s a partner for this event is the Mohawk. The show will stream at 8 p.m. CDT at trailofdead.com/livestream.

Subsequent streaming events are scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 7, with a focus on European venues, and 8 p.m. Aug. 14, with proceeds partly benefiting independent record stores. The latter event includes ticket-buying links to support Austin institutions Waterloo Records and End of an Ear.

"Music venues and record shops are the backbone of our industry and have provided fans with so much entertainment over the years," said Keely in a statement announcing the shows. "It would be a real shame if some of them have to close because of this pandemic. So if we can help them out in any way, then it’s a no-brainer that we should."

The first two shows are being presented in conjunction with Austin business Safehouse, which has produced local livestream events since 2016. The third event will be performed from East Austin music factory Mosaic Sound Collective, where the band recorded its recent album. Charles Godfrey, who produced the record, will engineer that show.