Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week.

OUR AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM PICKS

Friday: Ben Jones & Kelley Mickwee play Neil Young’s "Harvest." Half of Austin’s British Isles-imported folk-rock duo Beat Root Revival, Jones is a great musician who’s often found collaborating or sitting in with other local singer-songwriters. For this stream, he’ll team up with Shinyribs’ "soul sister" singer Kelley Mickwee to tackle Young’s highest selling album ever, a 1972 classic that topped the U.S. charts that year and included timeless hits such as "Heart of Gold" and "Old Man." 5 p.m., facebook.com/BenJonesmusician. — P.B.

Friday: Ray Prim album listening party. Featured in our Austin360 Artist of the Month series in 2017, Prim has spent much of the pandemic propping up fellow artists, interviewing them and sharing their music in an ongoing via his "Primotions, Lies and Video Tapes" private Facebook group page. But he’s also been making new music of his own. He’ll celebrate the release of a new album titled "Grey" with a listening party on his public Facebook musician page. 7 p.m., facebook.com/rayprimmusic. — P.B.

Sunday: Shakey Graves. Filmed in advance at Enchanted Springs Ranch near the Hill Country town of Boerne, this show follows Shakey’s 40-minute solo set as part of Willie Nelson’s virtual 4th of July Picnic a few weeks back. Earlier this year, he served up several new songs as part of a documentary video series titled "Hello Gorgeous." 7 p.m., linktr.ee/streamshakeygraves. — P.B.

Thursday: Black Everythang Matters. Presented by Jonathan "Chaka" Mahone from Riders Against the Storm and Heard Presents, the company behind Empire Garage and Control Room, this event features a diverse set of Black Austin artists. Rugged and raw emcee Mama Duke, dreamy soul singer Eimaral Sol and hip-hop duo 5D (who are bringing a full puppet show) are all set to perform. DJ Kay Cali, Cha’keeta B, J Soulja and Clarence James will also be in the mix. The event will benefit the DAWA fund, created by Mahone as a safety net for people of color who are artists, educators, healers, social workers and service industry workers and are experiencing short-term life crises. 7 p.m., facebook.com/HeardPresents.— D.S.S.

Thursday: Blue Rock Alive with Carrie Rodriguez. About midway through this ticketed streaming series carried live from Blue Rock Artist Ranch & Studio comes this set from one of Austin’s most versatile artists. A renowned fiddler and accomplished singer-songwriter, Rodriguez has released five studio albums under her own name, as well as several collaborations with Chip Taylor. $25. 7:30 p.m., bluerocktexas.com/events. — P.B.

MORE LIVESTREAM EVENTS

Saturday: Danny Schmidt & Carrie Elkin, 2 p.m., facebook.com/dannyschmidtmusic

Saturday: Parkapalooza with Peterson Brothers, Jonathan Terrell, Dr. Will and DJ Jason Stella, 5:30 p.m., eastonparkapalooza2020.splashthat.com

RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS

Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore

Monday: Sharon Bourbonnais, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/sharon.bourbonnais

Monday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 7 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband

Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn

Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry

Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin

Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo

Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512, TV Channel 16 and supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: Katie Marie, 10 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80

Monday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams

Tuesday: Jeff Plankenhorn and guests, 1 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16

Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl

Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt

Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou

Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx

Tuesday: Band of Heathens, 7:30 p.m., bandofheathens.com/live

Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached

Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol

Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic

Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic

Tuesday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music

Wednesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 1 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached

Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16

Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic

Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial

Wednesday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821

Wednesday: Micah Motenko & Dana Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic

Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/mulekickproductions

Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic

Wednesday: Shelley King, 7 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16

Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken

Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ethan.azarian

Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ

Wednesday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic

Wednesday: Nichole Wagner, 8 p.m., facebook.com/NicholeWagnerMusic

Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina

Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette

Wednesday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey and guests, 9 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16

Wednesday-Thursday: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson

Wednesday and Friday: Adrian Conner, 7 p.m., facebook.com/AdrianConnerSpazKitty

Thursday: Marshall Hood, 5 p.m., facebook.com/sessionsonmary

Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen

Thursday: Johnny Goudie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/johnnygoudiemusic

Thursday: Kate Howard, 6 p.m., facebook.com/KateHowardMusic

Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles

Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage

Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine

Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/oliver.steck.56

Thursday: Andrew Nolte, 8 p.m., facebook.com/AndyNolteMusic

Thursday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1

Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Thursday: Red Young, 9 p.m., facebook.com/RedYoungOffical

Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic

Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin

Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic

Friday: Kevin Russell, 1 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial

Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic

Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore

Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble

Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar

Friday: Kevin McKinney, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/soulhat.music

Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden

Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org

Friday: Albert & Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/albertandgage

Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic

Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic

Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic

Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120

Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic

Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial

Saturday: Todd Wolfson, 10 p.m., facebook.com/toddvwolfson

Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys

Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage

Sunday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 1 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband

Sunday: Jackie Venson, 1 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson

Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx

Sunday: Pamela Hart, 5 p.m., facebook.com/pamela.hart.7549

Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic

Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., facebook.com/reidumstattd

Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet

Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 8 p.m., facebook.com/events/239680367447731