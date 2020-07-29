Austin’s unofficial and rapidly changing restaurant row has a new face. Austin Eastciders has opened its restaurant and tap room at 1530 Barton Springs Road in the former home of Uncle Billy’s.

Eastciders is serving its array of crushable ciders, along with a food menu that includes smoked meats, served with cider-fermented slaw or on sandwiches; snacks like queso, wings and the vegetarian-friendly roasted cauliflower; and a roster of about a dozen pizzas and salads. The dining room and patio are open at the new restaurant, and food can be ordered online for pickup.

The kitchen is led by executive chef Allie McMillan, formerly of ATX Cocina. Page Pressley (recently announced as a contestant on the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette") and Ben Cachila, veterans of Uchi who operate Choir Boys Hospitality, consulted on the menu.

The restaurant from the brewery that opened in 2013, opens in the morning for coffee service, and also serves wine, cocktails and limited-edition small-batch ciders fermented on-site.

"Austin Eastciders Barton Springs is a major milestone for our team in our pursuit to introduce more and more people to the world of craft cider," Austin Eastciders president Brad McKeever said.

Austin Eastciders on Barton Springs Road is open 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.