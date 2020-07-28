On August 15, Broadway actor Christopher Jackson, who was the original George Washington in the hit musical "Hamilton," will virtually serenade arts lovers across the country with a livestream concert event, "Christopher Jackson: Live from the West Side."

Accompanied by a live band, Jackson will perform songs from his favorite musicals, pop standards, and originals. He’ll also share stories about working on "Hamilton" and "The Heights" and take some questions from the audience via text message.

The event, filmed at New York’s New World Stages, is a benefit for a select group of nonprofit arts organizations including Texas Performing Arts.

"Nonprofit arts presenters are the lifeblood of the performing arts industry and a pipeline for young talent. Without them there is no Broadway," Jackson said in a press release about the event. "While everything is shutdown during this terrible pandemic, I am delighted to be able to help spread some joy and help raise some much needed support for these deserving organizations."

Access to the event is $40 per household which includes livestream viewing plus 72-hour access to a video recording of the stream. Tickets are on sale now at texasperformingarts.org.