A popular Austin coffeeshop opened a third location this weekend.

Bennu Coffee announced last week that it would open the doors to its long-awaited North Austin store over the weekend. The new Bennu (109 Jacob Fontaine Lane, Suite 600) is at the FiveTwo Apartments development in the Highland area. Bennu announced plans for the new spot in April, touting that it would be much larger than its two existing locations.

According to an email announcement, this store is open for indoor and outdoor seating and to-go orders. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bennu’s third location will include plexiglass barriers, social distancing markers, touch-free menus and limited seating. Masks will be required unless customers are seated "at a distance of six feet or more indoors," according to the announcement.

Bennu operates two other locations: on East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (currently operating only through a "tiny window") and on South Congress Avenue (open for to-go and curbside service only). In nonpandemic times, Bennu is usually open 24 hours.

The Highland-area shop is open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more information, go to bennucoffee.com.

