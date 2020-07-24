As the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend the music industry with large tours postponed until spring or fall of 2021, Austin’s premiere large concert hall, ACL Live, will open for a "Week of Weddings" on Sept. 4-13.

The venue is offering wedding packages for small groups on their main stage and at the smaller sister venue, 3Ten downstairs.

For $2500, couples get 30 minutes to exchange vows and take their first dance in front of the iconic "Austin City Limits" backdrop followed by a 30 minute "backstage bash" for the couple and up to 20 guests.

The package includes an officiant, professional lighting and sound, a backstage photo booth experience, a champagne toast for two and a professional photographer.

According to the venue’s website, masks will be required for all attendees, wellness checks will be performed upon entry and seating will be arranged to provide social distancing. The venue will be sanitized between each group.

Folks looking for more of an indie rock wedding experience can book a similar package for the couple plus up to 10 guests at the downstairs venue, 3Ten, for $1000.