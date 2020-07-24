The 11th biennial Texas Medal of Arts Awards have been moved from Feb. 23-24, 2021 to Oct. 18-19, 2021.

The big, classy event, produced by the Texas Cultural Trust, will take place at various venues across Austin.

"There has never been a more important time to celebrate art and culture, as they have been instrumental in healing hearts, nations and Texas," say Heidi Marquez Smith, executive director of the Trust. "The Texas Medal of Arts Awards provides an opportunity to recognize the creativity and generosity of those who have helped to lift our spirits, inspire us, and who will help us move forward."

Honoree nominations are still being accepted and the deadline has been extended until Sept. 30.

Be thinking of heroes in the following categories: architecture, arts education, arts patron (individual, corporation, foundation), craft, dance, design, film, folk arts, lifetime achievement, literary Arts, media/multi-media, music (songwriter, performer, ensemble), television, theater arts and visual arts.

2019 honorees included Conspirare, Trenton Doyle Hancock, Jennifer Holliday, Brandon Maxwell, Stephen Harrigan, Matthew McConaughey, Boz Scaggs, Mark Seliger, Elaine Molinar and Craig Dykers.

The dressy main ceremony raises money for the Trust’s arts programs across the state.