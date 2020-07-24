It’s summer. No amount of social distance cancels out the need for some good frozen treats.

Austinites are in luck: One the city’s most noteworthy desserts is now available to go. Launderette is selling its colorful birthday cake ice cream sandwiches in six-packs for $30. They come in a foam cooler for transport.

Plus, Launderette says it will donate all proceeds from the first month of sales to local nonprofits, with a different organization benefiting each week. Nonprofits receiving a boost at Austin Justice Coalition (Week 1), Out Youth (Week 2), LifeWorks (Week 3) and Jolt Initiative (Week 4).

Not feeling the ’wich? You can always get a cocktail to go at an Austin restaurant this weekend, or maybe just crack a Texas fruit brew in your yard. You deserve. And remember: Dairy Queen has a drive-thru, and it’s Blizzard season. (Blzzrd Szn?)

For more information, go to launderetteaustin.com.

