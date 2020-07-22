Anyone who has spent time in Boston has likely enjoyed an Italian meal or two in that city’s North End. A new concept slated to open later this summer will bring that area’s celebration of Italian and New England-inspired cuisine to Bee Cave.

The Garden at Ellera will serve Boston-style Italian cuisine in a space that incorporates indoor and outdoor dining set among lush green spaces the owner says is inspired by Boston Public Garden.

Executive chef Tim Lane will helm the project, with a menu that includes thin Roman-style pizza, fresh pasta and seafood. The lawn and gardens will also serve as space for relaxing and yard games and host live music and seasonal events.

Lane, who has worked as kitchen manager at Asti and ran the short-lived but very good Burn pizzeria in East Austin, has spent a good portion of his career in Rome, where he worked at the Michelin-starred Glass Hostaria for famed chef Cristina Bowerman.

The beer garden and casual restaurant is scheduled to open in September at 12432 Bee Caves Road (near Texas 71), and owner Chris Meroff plans to open upscale restaurant Ellera on the property sometime in the months ahead.