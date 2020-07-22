A longtime Austin staple has a new look. The building that for decades was home to Magnolia Cafe is now home to Tumble 22.

The fried chicken restaurant from Larry Foles, Guy Villavaso and chef Harold Marmulstein opened this week at 2304 Lake Austin Blvd.

The restaurant is offering limited patio and dine-in seating, along with curbside pickup via online ordering. The latest location, the company’s third restaurant in town, is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

As part of their opening celebration, the new Tumble 22 is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays for dine-in service only.

Magnolia Cafe on Lake Austin Boulevard closed in April after 41 years in business, but the South Congress Avenue location remains open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m daily for curbside service.