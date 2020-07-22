The word "Bar" might be right there in the name, but Lavaca Street Bar has rezoned two of its locations as restaurants. That means less than 51% of their gross receipts can com from alcohol sales, and it also means they can reopen under the current restrictions set by Texas governor Greg Abbott.

Both the South Lamar and original downtown location have reopened. The South Lamar location recently lost its food partner Turf N Surf Po’Boy, but has replaced it with Austin Daily Press. That location is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

While Ralph Gilmore closed his Turf N Surf on South Lamar, the purveyor of tasty tacos, sandwiches and salads is still in business at the Lavaca Street location. The original location is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; noon to 11 p.n. Saturday; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

The reopenings of the sports-centric restaurant-bars come just days before Major League Baseball is set to begin its season and a week before the NBA resumes its season.

Bars reopened in Texas on May 22 at limited capacity, but Abbott closed them again in late June after a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. Restaurants are currently allowed to operate with their dining rooms at 50% capacity and fully seat their patios to the degree social distancing allows.