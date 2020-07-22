Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week.

OUR AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM PICKS

Friday: Jesse Dayton EP release. The Texas country-roots rocker calls his new release "a house party love letter to I-10 from Beaumont to NOLA." He’ll celebrate "Gulf Coast Sessions" with this livestream event, one of a select few he’s done during the pandemic. Partly, Dayton has stayed busy with his weekly show for the streaming radio network Gimme Country, which is giving him his own 24/7 channel to be called "The Jesse Dayton Station" starting this weekend. 7 p.m., facebook.com/JesseDaytonHardcharger. — P.B.

Saturday: Asleep at the Wheel. Titled "At Home Dance Live From Star Hill Ranch," this ticketed event featuring bandleader Ray Benson and his Western swing outfit will have the band performing at a Hill Country facility that specializes in weddings and special events. Recovered from a bout with COVID-19 earlier this year, Benson is finding alternative ways for the band to celebrate the 50th year since the original lineup formed. Tickets start at $16, with bundles offering Zoom meet-and-greets with Benson and fiddler Katie Shore plus CDs, vinyl, T-shirts and other Wheel merch running $116-$161. Purchase also grants on-demand streaming access for one week after the show. 7 p.m., livestream.asleepatthewheel.com. — P.B.

Saturday: Levitation Sessions with Holy Wave. "Interloper," the latest from psych-rock standouts Holy Wave, evolves the hazy summer daydreams of "Adult Fear" into introspective meanderings through rich, textured soundscapes. Moody lyricism drifts to the forefront on slow burners like the title track, while a chanted chorus becomes a defiant mantra propelled by a pulse-racing rhythm bed on "I’m Not Living in the Past Anymore." The band will perform live from Mosaic Sound Collective with visuals provided by Drip Cuts. Tickets for the stream only are $3.98, but there also are a variety of ticket bundles available that include downloads, cassettes, T-shirts and more. 5 p.m. levitation-austin.com/levitation-sessions-holy-wave. — D.S.S.

Saturday: Desde la Sala Virtual Concert Series with Money Chica, more. The Mexican American Cultural Center’s digital concert series presents free performances "by some of our favorite artists, from their living room to yours." Excellent psych-cumbia act Money Chica headlines a bill that also includes sets from Diana Gameros, Javier Jara, Eliud Garcia and DJ Diggy Dutch. 6 p.m. facebook.com/AustinESBMACC. — D.S.S.

Saturday: "Music and Mental Health" docuseries, Episode 2 premiere. In this series, artist and mental health professional Tina Rix goes behind the scenes with Austin artists and community leaders to lead authentic conversations about the struggles behind the songs. Rix says the series is focused on "stomping out the stigma surrounding mental health and highlighting the healing nature of art through music." This episode includes appearances from Sam Houston, DJ Grip and more. 7:30 p.m. facebook.com/thoughtpositivemedia. — D.S.S.

Thursday: Barbara Nesbitt album release. "Someday, Maybe Sooner" is the latest from singer-songwriter Nesbitt, a SoCal transplant who spent many years with local country-rock outfit the Whiskey Sisters but also has released several solo albums. This one, produced by former Robert Earl Keen guitarist Rich Brotherton, may be her best yet, with contributions from notable local players including keyboardist Jay Stiles, drummer Jon Greene and Beat Root Revival’s Ben Jones. 6 p.m., facebook.com/barbaranesbitt. — P.B.

MORE LIVESTREAMS

Friday, July 24

Giulia Millanta single release with Gabriel Rhodes, 6 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta

Seela animated videos CD release party, 7 p.m., facebook.com/seelamisra

Saturday, July 25

Ali Holder, 7 p.m., facebook.com/holder.ali and instagram.com/aliholder

Blue October, 8 p.m., getbackup.tv

Sunday, July 26

Terri Hendrix with Lloyd Maines, 7 p.m., facebook.com/terrihendrix

Wednesday, July 29

Graham Weber, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/johnkrajicekbsc

Thursday, July 30

Blue Rock Alive with David Ramirez, 7:30 p.m., bluerocktexas.com/events

RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS

Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore

Monday: Sharon Bourbonnais, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/sharon.bourbonnais

Monday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 7 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband

Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn

Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry

Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin

Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo

Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512, TV Channel 16 and supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: Katie Marie, 10 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80

Monday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams

Tuesday: Jeff Plankenhorn and guests, 1 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16

Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl

Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt

Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou

Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx

Tuesday: Band of Heathens, 7:30 p.m., bandofheathens.com/live

Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached

Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol

Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic

Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic

Tuesday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music

Wednesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 1 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached

Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16

Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic

Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial

Wednesday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821

Wednesday: Micah Motenko & Dana Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic

Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/mulekickproductions

Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic

Wednesday: Shelley King, 7 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16

Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken

Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ethan.azarian

Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ

Wednesday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic

Wednesday: Nichole Wagner, 8 p.m., facebook.com/NicholeWagnerMusic

Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina

Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette

Wednesday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey and guests, 9 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16

Wednesday-Thursday: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson

Wednesday and Friday: Adrian Conner, 7 p.m., facebook.com/AdrianConnerSpazKitty

Thursday: Marshall Hood, 5 p.m., facebook.com/sessionsonmary

Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen

Thursday: Johnny Goudie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/johnnygoudiemusic

Thursday: Kate Howard, 6 p.m., facebook.com/KateHowardMusic

Thursday (Austin360 Residency of the Month): Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles

Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage

Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine

Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/oliver.steck.56

Thursday: Andrew Nolte, 8 p.m., facebook.com/AndyNolteMusic

Thursday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1

Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Thursday: Red Young, 9 p.m., facebook.com/RedYoungOffical

Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic

Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin

Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic

Friday: Kevin Russell, 1 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial

Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic

Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore

Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble

Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar

Friday: Kevin McKinney, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/soulhat.music

Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden

Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org

Friday: Albert & Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/albertandgage

Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic

Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic

Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic

Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120

Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic

Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial

Saturday: Todd Wolfson, 10 p.m., facebook.com/toddvwolfson

Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys

Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage

Sunday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 1 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband

Sunday: Jackie Venson, 1 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson

Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx

Sunday: Pamela Hart, 5 p.m., facebook.com/pamela.hart.7549

Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic

Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., facebook.com/reidumstattd

Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet

Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 8 p.m., facebook.com/events/239680367447731