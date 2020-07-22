Peter Blackstock @Blackstock360Deborah Sengupta Stith

Wednesday

Jul 22, 2020 at 2:01 PM


Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week.


OUR AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM PICKS


Friday: Jesse Dayton EP release. The Texas country-roots rocker calls his new release "a house party love letter to I-10 from Beaumont to NOLA." He’ll celebrate "Gulf Coast Sessions" with this livestream event, one of a select few he’s done during the pandemic. Partly, Dayton has stayed busy with his weekly show for the streaming radio network Gimme Country, which is giving him his own 24/7 channel to be called "The Jesse Dayton Station" starting this weekend. 7 p.m., facebook.com/JesseDaytonHardcharger. — P.B.


Saturday: Asleep at the Wheel. Titled "At Home Dance Live From Star Hill Ranch," this ticketed event featuring bandleader Ray Benson and his Western swing outfit will have the band performing at a Hill Country facility that specializes in weddings and special events. Recovered from a bout with COVID-19 earlier this year, Benson is finding alternative ways for the band to celebrate the 50th year since the original lineup formed. Tickets start at $16, with bundles offering Zoom meet-and-greets with Benson and fiddler Katie Shore plus CDs, vinyl, T-shirts and other Wheel merch running $116-$161. Purchase also grants on-demand streaming access for one week after the show. 7 p.m., livestream.asleepatthewheel.com. — P.B.


Saturday: Levitation Sessions with Holy Wave. "Interloper," the latest from psych-rock standouts Holy Wave, evolves the hazy summer daydreams of "Adult Fear" into introspective meanderings through rich, textured soundscapes. Moody lyricism drifts to the forefront on slow burners like the title track, while a chanted chorus becomes a defiant mantra propelled by a pulse-racing rhythm bed on "I’m Not Living in the Past Anymore." The band will perform live from Mosaic Sound Collective with visuals provided by Drip Cuts. Tickets for the stream only are $3.98, but there also are a variety of ticket bundles available that include downloads, cassettes, T-shirts and more. 5 p.m. levitation-austin.com/levitation-sessions-holy-wave. — D.S.S.


Saturday: Desde la Sala Virtual Concert Series with Money Chica, more. The Mexican American Cultural Center’s digital concert series presents free performances "by some of our favorite artists, from their living room to yours." Excellent psych-cumbia act Money Chica headlines a bill that also includes sets from Diana Gameros, Javier Jara, Eliud Garcia and DJ Diggy Dutch. 6 p.m. facebook.com/AustinESBMACC. — D.S.S.


Saturday: "Music and Mental Health" docuseries, Episode 2 premiere. In this series, artist and mental health professional Tina Rix goes behind the scenes with Austin artists and community leaders to lead authentic conversations about the struggles behind the songs. Rix says the series is focused on "stomping out the stigma surrounding mental health and highlighting the healing nature of art through music." This episode includes appearances from Sam Houston, DJ Grip and more. 7:30 p.m. facebook.com/thoughtpositivemedia. — D.S.S.


Thursday: Barbara Nesbitt album release. "Someday, Maybe Sooner" is the latest from singer-songwriter Nesbitt, a SoCal transplant who spent many years with local country-rock outfit the Whiskey Sisters but also has released several solo albums. This one, produced by former Robert Earl Keen guitarist Rich Brotherton, may be her best yet, with contributions from notable local players including keyboardist Jay Stiles, drummer Jon Greene and Beat Root Revival’s Ben Jones. 6 p.m., facebook.com/barbaranesbitt. — P.B.


MORE LIVESTREAMS


Friday, July 24


Giulia Millanta single release with Gabriel Rhodes, 6 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta


Seela animated videos CD release party, 7 p.m., facebook.com/seelamisra


Saturday, July 25


Ali Holder, 7 p.m., facebook.com/holder.ali and instagram.com/aliholder


Blue October, 8 p.m., getbackup.tv


Sunday, July 26


Terri Hendrix with Lloyd Maines, 7 p.m., facebook.com/terrihendrix


Wednesday, July 29


Graham Weber, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/johnkrajicekbsc


Thursday, July 30


Blue Rock Alive with David Ramirez, 7:30 p.m., bluerocktexas.com/events


RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS


Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore


Monday: Sharon Bourbonnais, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/sharon.bourbonnais


Monday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 7 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband


Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn


Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry


Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin


Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo


Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512, TV Channel 16 and supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16


Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: Katie Marie, 10 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80


Monday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams


Tuesday: Jeff Plankenhorn and guests, 1 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16


Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl


Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt


Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou


Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx


Tuesday: Band of Heathens, 7:30 p.m., bandofheathens.com/live


Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached


Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol


Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic


Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic


Tuesday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music


Wednesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 1 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached


Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16


Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic


Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial


Wednesday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821


Wednesday: Micah Motenko & Dana Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic


Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/mulekickproductions


Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic


Wednesday: Shelley King, 7 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16


Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken


Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ethan.azarian


Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ


Wednesday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic


Wednesday: Nichole Wagner, 8 p.m., facebook.com/NicholeWagnerMusic


Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham


Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina


Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette


Wednesday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey and guests, 9 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16


Wednesday-Thursday: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson


Wednesday and Friday: Adrian Conner, 7 p.m., facebook.com/AdrianConnerSpazKitty


Thursday: Marshall Hood, 5 p.m., facebook.com/sessionsonmary


Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen


Thursday: Johnny Goudie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/johnnygoudiemusic


Thursday: Kate Howard, 6 p.m., facebook.com/KateHowardMusic


Thursday (Austin360 Residency of the Month): Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles


Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage


Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine


Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/oliver.steck.56


Thursday: Andrew Nolte, 8 p.m., facebook.com/AndyNolteMusic


Thursday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1


Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand


Thursday: Red Young, 9 p.m., facebook.com/RedYoungOffical


Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic


Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham


Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin


Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic


Friday: Kevin Russell, 1 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial


Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic


Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore


Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble


Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar


Friday: Kevin McKinney, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/soulhat.music


Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden


Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org


Friday: Albert & Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/albertandgage


Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic


Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic


Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic


Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120


Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic


Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial


Saturday: Todd Wolfson, 10 p.m., facebook.com/toddvwolfson


Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys


Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage


Sunday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 1 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband


Sunday: Jackie Venson, 1 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson


Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx


Sunday: Pamela Hart, 5 p.m., facebook.com/pamela.hart.7549


Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic


Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., facebook.com/reidumstattd


Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet


Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand


Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 8 p.m., facebook.com/events/239680367447731