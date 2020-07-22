Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week.
OUR AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM PICKS
Friday: Jesse Dayton EP release. The Texas country-roots rocker calls his new release "a house party love letter to I-10 from Beaumont to NOLA." He’ll celebrate "Gulf Coast Sessions" with this livestream event, one of a select few he’s done during the pandemic. Partly, Dayton has stayed busy with his weekly show for the streaming radio network Gimme Country, which is giving him his own 24/7 channel to be called "The Jesse Dayton Station" starting this weekend. 7 p.m., facebook.com/JesseDaytonHardcharger. — P.B.
Saturday: Asleep at the Wheel. Titled "At Home Dance Live From Star Hill Ranch," this ticketed event featuring bandleader Ray Benson and his Western swing outfit will have the band performing at a Hill Country facility that specializes in weddings and special events. Recovered from a bout with COVID-19 earlier this year, Benson is finding alternative ways for the band to celebrate the 50th year since the original lineup formed. Tickets start at $16, with bundles offering Zoom meet-and-greets with Benson and fiddler Katie Shore plus CDs, vinyl, T-shirts and other Wheel merch running $116-$161. Purchase also grants on-demand streaming access for one week after the show. 7 p.m., livestream.asleepatthewheel.com. — P.B.
Saturday: Levitation Sessions with Holy Wave. "Interloper," the latest from psych-rock standouts Holy Wave, evolves the hazy summer daydreams of "Adult Fear" into introspective meanderings through rich, textured soundscapes. Moody lyricism drifts to the forefront on slow burners like the title track, while a chanted chorus becomes a defiant mantra propelled by a pulse-racing rhythm bed on "I’m Not Living in the Past Anymore." The band will perform live from Mosaic Sound Collective with visuals provided by Drip Cuts. Tickets for the stream only are $3.98, but there also are a variety of ticket bundles available that include downloads, cassettes, T-shirts and more. 5 p.m. levitation-austin.com/levitation-sessions-holy-wave. — D.S.S.
Saturday: Desde la Sala Virtual Concert Series with Money Chica, more. The Mexican American Cultural Center’s digital concert series presents free performances "by some of our favorite artists, from their living room to yours." Excellent psych-cumbia act Money Chica headlines a bill that also includes sets from Diana Gameros, Javier Jara, Eliud Garcia and DJ Diggy Dutch. 6 p.m. facebook.com/AustinESBMACC. — D.S.S.
Saturday: "Music and Mental Health" docuseries, Episode 2 premiere. In this series, artist and mental health professional Tina Rix goes behind the scenes with Austin artists and community leaders to lead authentic conversations about the struggles behind the songs. Rix says the series is focused on "stomping out the stigma surrounding mental health and highlighting the healing nature of art through music." This episode includes appearances from Sam Houston, DJ Grip and more. 7:30 p.m. facebook.com/thoughtpositivemedia. — D.S.S.
Thursday: Barbara Nesbitt album release. "Someday, Maybe Sooner" is the latest from singer-songwriter Nesbitt, a SoCal transplant who spent many years with local country-rock outfit the Whiskey Sisters but also has released several solo albums. This one, produced by former Robert Earl Keen guitarist Rich Brotherton, may be her best yet, with contributions from notable local players including keyboardist Jay Stiles, drummer Jon Greene and Beat Root Revival’s Ben Jones. 6 p.m., facebook.com/barbaranesbitt. — P.B.
MORE LIVESTREAMS
Friday, July 24
Giulia Millanta single release with Gabriel Rhodes, 6 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta
Seela animated videos CD release party, 7 p.m., facebook.com/seelamisra
Saturday, July 25
Ali Holder, 7 p.m., facebook.com/holder.ali and instagram.com/aliholder
Blue October, 8 p.m., getbackup.tv
Sunday, July 26
Terri Hendrix with Lloyd Maines, 7 p.m., facebook.com/terrihendrix
Wednesday, July 29
Graham Weber, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/johnkrajicekbsc
Thursday, July 30
Blue Rock Alive with David Ramirez, 7:30 p.m., bluerocktexas.com/events
RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS
Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore
Monday: Sharon Bourbonnais, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/sharon.bourbonnais
Monday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 7 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband
Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn
Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry
Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin
Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo
Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512, TV Channel 16 and supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16
Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: Katie Marie, 10 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80
Monday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams
Tuesday: Jeff Plankenhorn and guests, 1 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16
Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl
Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt
Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou
Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx
Tuesday: Band of Heathens, 7:30 p.m., bandofheathens.com/live
Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached
Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol
Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic
Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic
Tuesday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music
Wednesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 1 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached
Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16
Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic
Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial
Wednesday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821
Wednesday: Micah Motenko & Dana Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic
Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/mulekickproductions
Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic
Wednesday: Shelley King, 7 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16
Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken
Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ethan.azarian
Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ
Wednesday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic
Wednesday: Nichole Wagner, 8 p.m., facebook.com/NicholeWagnerMusic
Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham
Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina
Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette
Wednesday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey and guests, 9 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16
Wednesday-Thursday: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson
Wednesday and Friday: Adrian Conner, 7 p.m., facebook.com/AdrianConnerSpazKitty
Thursday: Marshall Hood, 5 p.m., facebook.com/sessionsonmary
Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen
Thursday: Johnny Goudie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/johnnygoudiemusic
Thursday: Kate Howard, 6 p.m., facebook.com/KateHowardMusic
Thursday (Austin360 Residency of the Month): Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles
Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage
Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine
Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/oliver.steck.56
Thursday: Andrew Nolte, 8 p.m., facebook.com/AndyNolteMusic
Thursday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1
Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand
Thursday: Red Young, 9 p.m., facebook.com/RedYoungOffical
Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic
Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham
Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin
Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic
Friday: Kevin Russell, 1 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial
Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic
Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore
Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble
Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar
Friday: Kevin McKinney, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/soulhat.music
Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden
Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org
Friday: Albert & Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/albertandgage
Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic
Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic
Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic
Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120
Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic
Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial
Saturday: Todd Wolfson, 10 p.m., facebook.com/toddvwolfson
Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys
Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage
Sunday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 1 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband
Sunday: Jackie Venson, 1 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson
Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx
Sunday: Pamela Hart, 5 p.m., facebook.com/pamela.hart.7549
Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic
Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., facebook.com/reidumstattd
Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet
Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand
Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 8 p.m., facebook.com/events/239680367447731