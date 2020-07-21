The Fab Five has a new addition thanks to animal shelter, Austin Pets Alive!

Jonathan Van Ness, of the popular Netflix's "Queer Eye," has adopted a dog named Pablo from Austin Pets Alive!, the shelter announced Sunday.

Earlier this year, Netflix announced that "Queer Eye" was casting in the Austin area and that the show's sixth season would be shot here. But production was shut down in March due to COVID-19.

Van Ness joins his four other co-stars in the show "Queer Eye," which includes Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, and Karamo Brown. Together, the Fab Five make over a person’s lifestyle, including their wardrobes and their homes.

Since show production halted, three of the cast members – Van Ness, food expert Antoni Porowski and interior designer Bobby Berk – remained in Austin. Porowski also fostered an APA! dog, a pitbull-beagle mix named Neon.

According to CultureMap, Berk was only in Austin for about a week and a half and Porowski has since returned to New York City after an extended stay, taking Neon with him.

Van Ness has remained in Austin, though on Sunday he said via his Instagram stories that he and his cats have taken "a road trip from the quarantine-casa, but Texas will be in our future again." He also posted about his adoption of Pablo, calling him "the final member of my animal Fab 5" and confirming that he is named after Pablo Picasso.

In addition to his role on "Queer Eye," Van Ness is also an author and the host of the "Getting Curious with JVN" podcast.

If you'd like to become a foster for APA!, you can do so here. If you'd like to make a donation to the shelter, click here.