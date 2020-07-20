The coronavirus pandemic has massively impacted restaurants and will likely change the face of dining for years to come. This disruption will see the permanent loss of some institutions and a re-imagining of previous business models. There could also be some very exciting things to come from some of the shattering and regrowth.

One bit of silver lining amid all of the dark clouds appears to be Rogue Radish, a forthcoming food truck from former Pitchfork Pretty founding executive chef Max Snyder.

When Pitchfork Pretty announced last month that it was closing indefinitely to modify its model in the face of the coronavirus, Snyder said he was considering a new venture. Now we know what that will look like.

Rogue Radish’s social media labels the operation as "plant-based, macrobiotic and flexitarian." What does that mean exactly? Snyder told the American-Statesman that the concept will originally be a set menu with a daily changing rice and grain bowl that includes an assortment of seasonal vegetable preparations, along with a handful of simple proteins available to add on.

"We aim to provide a convenient option for a delicious, affordable and healthy lunch or supper," Snyder said.

Pitchfork Pretty was billed as refined Hill Country fare when it opened in 2017, and Snyder’s talents took the East Austin establishment to the #2 spot in the Austin360 Dining Guide in consecutive years. While the beef rib and fried chicken earned many deserved fans, the Eleven Madison Park alumnus’s vegetarian dishes, like spaghetti squash with maitake mushrooms and coconut sabayon, were always stunning and hold promise for the kind of flavors that might be expected at his new food truck.

Rogue Radish will be located at 2113 Manor Road (the old Eastside Cafe lot), and Snyder says he hopes to open in about a month.

