A photo used in a Washington Post Magazine article about Dripping Springs country band Midland has stirred some controversy online.

A promotional photograph used with the story, published online July 15, showed the trio outside historic Black-owned restaurant Sam’s BBQ in East Austin — but with the lettering on the Sam’s sign altered to reflect the name of a Midland song, “Playboys.” The band also posted the image to their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

In March, renowned writer Carlo Rotella joined us on the road for a profile piece in this Sunday's @washingtonpost @wpmagazine



Check it out here: https://t.co/oqmoVzgFli pic.twitter.com/DvgIJH0Q6w

— Midland (@MidlandOfficial) July 16, 2020

The photo, credited to photographer Harper Smith, appears to have been part of shoots Midland did at multiple locations in Austin to promote the 2019 release of the group’s second album, “Let It Roll.” Other shots, including the album cover photo, were taken at Nau’s Enfield Drug, a longtime drugstore and eatery in the Clarksville neighborhood. The Post article also included two images from Nau’s, neither of which appeared to be altered.

Austin hip-hop band Riders Against the Storm took issue with the photograph in an Instagram post, writing: “Midland, you should be ashamed of yourself for this blatant white-washing and erasure of a Black Austin cultural institution. … This is the absolute personification of tone-deaf. But it’s also what we come to expect in a city that continues to ignore the historic impacts of its own systemic racism.”

Others on social media called Midland out in comments on the band’s posts for altering the sign.

The altered image had been used for promotional purposes well before the Post article was published. An audio track of “Playboys” that the band posted to its official YouTube page in July 2019 features a different crop of the image, with the same alteration of the sign.

Reached by phone on Monday, Sam’s owner Brian Mays said he had not seen the Washington Post article yet. He said he had not received a location fee for the use of his storefront in the photograph.

“I need to talk to them about getting paid,” Mays said.

Another promotional photo of Midland released last fall also shows the band outside of Sam’s, but with the sign unaltered.

A request from the American-Statesman to Midland’s publicist for a statement from the band was not immediately answered.

The restaurant is one of few remaining Black-owned business in the historically Black part of town. Founded by Sam Campbell in the 1950s, Sam’s BBQ (2000 E. 12th St.) was purchased by the Mays family in 1976. Last year, Mays turned down a $5 million offer from a developer who wanted to build condos on the site.

“I represent the Black folk,” Mays told the Statesman last year. “When I leave, everything’s gone. Ain’t no more Black history.”

Midland — singer Mark Wystrach, bassist Cameron Duddy and guitarist Jess Carson — received a Grammy nomination in 2017 for the song “Drinkin’ Problem” from their debut album “On the Rocks.” The group records for Nashville major label Big Machine.

Staff visual journalist Bronte Wittpenn contributed to this report.