Austin lost a larger-than-life Texan who produced larger-than-life art when Bob "Daddy-O" Wade died late last year.

The Texas Book Festival has done the right thing by choosing his playful "Let ’er Rip," an image of a vintage rodeo cowgirl riding a giant, bucking Texas horned frog, for its 2020 festival poster.

"I know Bob would have been thrilled to be the poster artist for the Texas Book Festival," says Wade’s wife, Lisa. "It’s something he had always wanted. He loved going to the festival and walking up and down the street and in and out of the tents for hours, as well as going to talks and seeing friends. We have been involved with the Festival since the beginning."

Indeed, Wade could talk to anyone anywhere. He was as funny and as open-hearted as his art.

In his final months, Wade was working on a new book, "Daddy-O’s Book of Big-Ass Art." It is set to publish Nov. 4. Expect more than 100 images of the artist’s best-known pieces, along with the backstories.

In June, Texas Book Fest announced that this year’s fest will take place entirely online.