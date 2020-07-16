The Butterfly Bar at the Vortex on Manor Road has joined the parade of Austin outfits offering cocktails to go.

"This is completely new territory for us," says Vortex Managing Director Melissa Vogt, "and we're trying hard to get the word to folks that picking up mixed drinks is even a thing."

In the before-times, the garden outside the Butterfly Bar was one of the most tranquil and communal places to sip and chat.

Now, at least, fans of the theater complex can support the nonprofit while enjoying an adult beverage designed by cocktail magician Lindsey Rock.

"With our PPP spent and no income coming in, we need every little bit of help we can get," Vogt says. "Lindsey, our head mixologist, did a fab job of pulling together a streamlined menu of cocktails, mocktails and drink setups."