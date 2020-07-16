Several Central Texas breweries have signed onto a beer collaboration meant to raise awareness about and funds for racial justice efforts.

The Black is Beautiful project, led by Marcus Baskerville of San Antonio-based Weathered Souls Brewing Company, invites beer markers add their own twist to a base recipe. Participants are then asked to donate all proceeds from the beer to "local foundations that support police brutality reform and legal defenses for those who have been wronged," as well as to commit to longterm equality work.

The project was launched in June.

"The Black is Beautiful initiative is a collaborative effort amongst the brewing community and its customers, in an attempt to bring awareness to the injustices that many people of color face daily," the Black is Beautiful mission statement reads. "Our mission is to bridge the gap that's been around for ages and provide a platform to show that the brewing community is an inclusive place for everyone of any color. We are asking for all breweries and brewers far and wide to raise a glass with us in unison and participate in this collaboration."

Weathered Souls created the base recipe, which is a moderately high ABV stout. The project also provides a uniform label, to which participating breweries can add their own logo.

Here are the area breweries that signed on to participate, according to the Black is Beautiful website:

4th Tap

Austin Beerworks

Beerburg Brewing Co.

Bluebonnet Beer Company (Round Rock)

Frontyard Brewing

Hold Out Brewery

Batch Brewhouse

Black Star Co-op

Central District Brewing

Family Business Beer Co. (Dripping Springs)

Live Oak Brewing Company (Del Valle)

Southern Heights Brewing Co.

The Brewtorium & Kitchen

Humble Pint Brewing Co. (Leander)

Meridian Hive

Pinthouse Brewing

Red Horn Brewing (Cedar Park)

Independence Brewing

Jester King Brewery

Oddwood Ales

Nomadic Beerworks

Real Ale Brewing Co. (Blanco)

Roughhouse Brewing (San Marcos)

St. Elmo Brewing Company

Whitestone Brewery (Cedar Park)

Zilker Brewery

Check with individual breweries about when their take on the collaboration will be available and what organizations their proceeds will support.

MORE FROM AUSTIN360

Sugar Mama’s Bakeshop in East Austin closes permanently

Exclusive: Dart Bowl closing permanently after 62 years

Austin restaurants selling cocktails to go