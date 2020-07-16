On Thursday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m., Jonathan ’Chaka’ Mahone from Riders Against the Storm and Heard Presents, the company behind Empire Garage and Control Room will team up to present ’Black Everythang Matters," a livestream event timed in conjunction with Black August, a national celebration of critical resistance.

The event features a diverse set of Black artists including rugged and raw emcee, Mama Duke, dreamy soul singer Eimaral Sol and hip-hop duo 5D who are bringing a full puppet show. DJ Kay Cali, Cha'keeta B, J Soulja and Clarence James will also perform.

The event will benefit the DAWA fund, created by Mahone to as a safety net for people of color artists, educators, healers, social workers and service industry workers who are experiencing a short term life crises.

Mahone, who is vice chair of the Austin Music Commission has been pushing for the creation of a Black Live Music Fund. Earlier this month, the commission voted to form a systemic racism working group to address pervasive discrimination in the Austin music industry.

The event will stream on Heard Presents’ Youtube and Facebook pages.

