A popular Austin chef is taking his cooking skills to a new venue, it seems. ABC has posted a new roster of contestants for its forthcoming season of "The Bachelorette," and one of the contestants is chef Page Pressley, a former partner at Emmer & Rye and an alumnus of Uchiko.

Pressley was working at the revamped Swedish Hill before leaving that operation to start Foxtail Supper Club, "an elevated, immersive dining concept" in collaboration with Assembly Kitchen, the online platform and ghost kitchen for digital restaurant brands specializing in meal kit delivery.

Pressley was one of 42 men that the hit ABC show featured in a sneak peak for fans on its Facebook page this week. The only info it gives on single father Pressley, whose name is not mentioned, is that he is 37 years old.

Pressley will be courting the show’s star, Clare Crawley (39), when the new season airs "soon." According to Entertainment Tonight, "the coronavirus outbreak forced production on Crawley's season of ’The Bachelorette’ to shut down just hours before she was supposed to meet her suitors at the Bachelor mansion in March. Over three months later, Crawley is gearing up to start filming again -- with a new cast."

This is not the first time someone with Austin ties has appeared on the franchise. Previous appearances include Dogwood co-owner Brad Womack, who starred on season 11 of "The Bachelor" in 2007, and Rachel Lindsay, the University of Texas alumnus who starred on season 13 of "The Bachelorette" in 2017 and now co-hosts the "Higher Learning" podcast on The Ringer with Van Lathan.