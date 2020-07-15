After about six years, the East Austin location of Sugar Mama’s Bakeshop is closing permanently, according to a post on their Instagram account Wednesday.

“We will miss you East Austin,” the post reads. “We need you now more than ever at our Southside location!”

View this post on Instagram

We will miss you East Austin We need you now more than ever at our Southside location! Open 6 days a week at 1905 S First Street

A post shared by Sugar Mama (@sugarmamasbakeshopatx) on Jul 15, 2020 at 2:34pm PDT

The shop at 2406 Manor Road, Suite B, temporarily closed in late March as the coronavirus pandemic started to tighten its grip on Austin businesses. The bakery’s location at 1905 South 1st St. remains open.

MORE FROM AUSTIN360

Exclusive: Dart Bowl closing permanently after 62 years

Report: Brewer’s Table in East Austin closes permanently