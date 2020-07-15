Not soon after knowing that Netflix reality show "Queer Eye" would film its sixth season in Austin, the coronavirus pandemic shut most things down, including production.

But according to CultureMap Austin, casting for the show is back on in the capital city. A representative for Netflix told the outlet that they hope to restart production "down the line," but that there’s not yet a date.

In March — you remember March, don’t you? — Netflix announced that "Queer Eye" Season 6 would feature the show’s Fab 5 giving Texans some self-improvement tips. The announcement even came with some photos of the show’s cast (grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness, fashion stylist Tan France, foodie Antoni Porowski, home renovator/decorator Bobby Berk and self-help czar Karamo Brown) posing with personalized messages at the famous El Arroyo marquee.

Van Ness and Porowski have spent at least part of the pandemic in Austin after filming halted, their social media accounts revealed.

According to casting flyers and notices circulated around town as early as last year, producers are accepting nominations for Central Texans to receive "Queer Eye" transformations at qecasting@itv.com.

