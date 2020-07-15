Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week.

OUR AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM PICKS

Friday: Lyle Lovett and Shawn Colvin. Both inducted into the "Austin City Limits" Hall of Fame last year, fellow Austinites Lovett and Colvin have long shared a mutual respect for each other’s artistry, which is distinctly different yet wholly compatible. At the root, they’re both razor-sharp songwriters, one reason they have seven Grammys between them. Colvin unknowingly prepared for pandemic livestreams when she did an entirely solo acoustic record last year (a remake of her 1989 debut); Lovett is renowned for his Large Band, but he’s also done enough songwriters-in-the-round tours that he’s still in his comfort zone behind the mic on his own. 8 p.m., lylelovett.com and shawncolvin.com. — P.B.

Saturday: Tiarra Girls. In the two months since we featured the sisters Baltierra as our May Artist of the Month, the trio inked a deal with indie artist development label Lucky Hound Music. Between working on their studies (all three sisters are pursuing higher education degrees) they stopped by the Studios at Fischer to record the empowerment anthem "Soy Chingona," produced by local heavy Michael Ramos. "It’s so important to us that our music reflects the power and resilience this world thrives on," the Tiarras wrote in a post on their Facebook page. They return to the studio for a virtual hang and jam, and we’re confident the new track will make the playlist. 7 p.m., facebook.com/studiosfischer or on YouTube at bit.ly/liveatsf. — D.S.S.

Sunday: Monk’s Jazz Club presents Jonathan Deas Quartet. Deas might not be a household name in Austin, but if you’re a fan of Austin music, you’re probably familiar with his work. He’s served as a keyboard player and music director for countless Austin musicians, most notably hometown hero Gary Clark Jr., but also rising R&B standouts Alesia Lani and Jake Lloyd. This gig is billed as an "improvisation-heavy jazz quartet night" and will feature Deas on piano and keys playing alongside Jimmy Blazer on bass, Brannen Temple on drums and Tyler Neal on saxophones. 7:30 p.m., youtube.com/monksjazzclub. — D.S.S.

Monday: Bob Appel. Originally from Northern California, country singer Appel moved to Austin a decade ago, appreciating the city’s many clubs that appreciated the traditional style he favors. On this weekly two-hour livestream, Appel plays solo acoustic and adapts classics from the likes of Merle Haggard and Ernest Tubb to his brightly melodic vocal style. 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry. — P.B.

Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck. It’s fitting that the owners of Antone’s Record Shop are our Austin360 Residency of the Month for July, given that July usually brings a big series of anniversary shows to the storied Antone’s nightclub downtown. That’s off for this year — except for a special C.J. Chenier streaming event on July 15 — but if you want to get a little bit of that Antone’s spirit, tune in on Thursday all month and beyond as Monsees & Buck deliver a one-two punch of guitar-drums glory from their garage. 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles. — P.B.

MORE LIVESTREAMS

Friday, July 17

Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin

Saturday, July 18

Heather Bishop & Danny G, 6 p.m., facebook.com/heatherbishopmusic

Pat Byrne, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mcgonigelsmuckyduck

Junction, 7 p.m., facebook.com/TheLittleLonghornSaloon

Madam Radar, 7 p.m., facebook.com/MadamRadarMusic

Cat Clemons, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/monksjazzclub and youtube.com/monksjazzclub

Tuesday, July 21

Monks Jazz & Austin Jazz Society present Michael Malone Quartet, 7:30 p.m., www.youtube.com/watch?v=lOpwuRftHbc and facebook.com/monksjazzclub

Thursday, July 23

Blue Rock Alive with Tina & Walt Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., bluerocktexas.com/events

RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS

Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore

Monday: Sharon Bourbonnais, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/sharon.bourbonnais

Monday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 7 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband

Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn

Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry

Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin

Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo

Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: Katie Marie, 10 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80

Monday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams

Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl

Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt

Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou

Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx

Tuesday: Band of Heathens, 7:30 p.m., bandofheathens.com/live

Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached

Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol

Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic

Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic

Tuesday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music

Wednesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 1 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached

Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16

Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic

Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial

Wednesday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821

Wednesday: Micah Motenko & Dana Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic

Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/mulekickproductions

Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic

Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken

Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ethan.azarian

Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ

Wednesday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic

Wednesday: Nichole Wagner, 8 p.m., facebook.com/NicholeWagnerMusic

Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina

Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette

Wednesday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey and guests, 9 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16

Wednesday-Thursday: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson

Wednesday and Friday: Adrian Conner, 7 p.m., facebook.com/AdrianConnerSpazKitty

Thursday: Marshall Hood, 5 p.m., facebook.com/sessionsonmary

Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen

Thursday: Johnny Goudie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/johnnygoudiemusic

Thursday: Kate Howard, 6 p.m., facebook.com/KateHowardMusic

Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles

Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage

Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine

Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/oliver.steck.56

Thursday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1

Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Thursday: Red Young, 9 p.m., facebook.com/RedYoungOffical

Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic

Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin

Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic

Friday: Kevin Russell, 1 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial

Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic

Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore

Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble

Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar

Friday: Kevin McKinney, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/soulhat.music

Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden

Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org

Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic

Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic

Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic

Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120

Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic

Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial

Saturday: Todd Wolfson, 10 p.m., facebook.com/toddvwolfson

Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys

Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage

Sunday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 1 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband

Sunday: Jackie Venson, 1 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson

Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx

Sunday: Pamela Hart, 5 p.m., facebook.com/pamela.hart.7549

Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic

Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., facebook.com/reidumstattd

Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet

Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 8 p.m., facebook.com/events/239680367447731