Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week.
OUR AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM PICKS
Friday: Lyle Lovett and Shawn Colvin. Both inducted into the "Austin City Limits" Hall of Fame last year, fellow Austinites Lovett and Colvin have long shared a mutual respect for each other’s artistry, which is distinctly different yet wholly compatible. At the root, they’re both razor-sharp songwriters, one reason they have seven Grammys between them. Colvin unknowingly prepared for pandemic livestreams when she did an entirely solo acoustic record last year (a remake of her 1989 debut); Lovett is renowned for his Large Band, but he’s also done enough songwriters-in-the-round tours that he’s still in his comfort zone behind the mic on his own. 8 p.m., lylelovett.com and shawncolvin.com. — P.B.
Saturday: Tiarra Girls. In the two months since we featured the sisters Baltierra as our May Artist of the Month, the trio inked a deal with indie artist development label Lucky Hound Music. Between working on their studies (all three sisters are pursuing higher education degrees) they stopped by the Studios at Fischer to record the empowerment anthem "Soy Chingona," produced by local heavy Michael Ramos. "It’s so important to us that our music reflects the power and resilience this world thrives on," the Tiarras wrote in a post on their Facebook page. They return to the studio for a virtual hang and jam, and we’re confident the new track will make the playlist. 7 p.m., facebook.com/studiosfischer or on YouTube at bit.ly/liveatsf. — D.S.S.
Sunday: Monk’s Jazz Club presents Jonathan Deas Quartet. Deas might not be a household name in Austin, but if you’re a fan of Austin music, you’re probably familiar with his work. He’s served as a keyboard player and music director for countless Austin musicians, most notably hometown hero Gary Clark Jr., but also rising R&B standouts Alesia Lani and Jake Lloyd. This gig is billed as an "improvisation-heavy jazz quartet night" and will feature Deas on piano and keys playing alongside Jimmy Blazer on bass, Brannen Temple on drums and Tyler Neal on saxophones. 7:30 p.m., youtube.com/monksjazzclub. — D.S.S.
Monday: Bob Appel. Originally from Northern California, country singer Appel moved to Austin a decade ago, appreciating the city’s many clubs that appreciated the traditional style he favors. On this weekly two-hour livestream, Appel plays solo acoustic and adapts classics from the likes of Merle Haggard and Ernest Tubb to his brightly melodic vocal style. 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry. — P.B.
Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck. It’s fitting that the owners of Antone’s Record Shop are our Austin360 Residency of the Month for July, given that July usually brings a big series of anniversary shows to the storied Antone’s nightclub downtown. That’s off for this year — except for a special C.J. Chenier streaming event on July 15 — but if you want to get a little bit of that Antone’s spirit, tune in on Thursday all month and beyond as Monsees & Buck deliver a one-two punch of guitar-drums glory from their garage. 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles. — P.B.
MORE LIVESTREAMS
Friday, July 17
Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin
Saturday, July 18
Heather Bishop & Danny G, 6 p.m., facebook.com/heatherbishopmusic
Pat Byrne, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mcgonigelsmuckyduck
Junction, 7 p.m., facebook.com/TheLittleLonghornSaloon
Madam Radar, 7 p.m., facebook.com/MadamRadarMusic
Cat Clemons, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/monksjazzclub and youtube.com/monksjazzclub
Tuesday, July 21
Monks Jazz & Austin Jazz Society present Michael Malone Quartet, 7:30 p.m., www.youtube.com/watch?v=lOpwuRftHbc and facebook.com/monksjazzclub
Thursday, July 23
Blue Rock Alive with Tina & Walt Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., bluerocktexas.com/events
RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS
Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore
Monday: Sharon Bourbonnais, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/sharon.bourbonnais
Monday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 7 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband
Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn
Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry
Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin
Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo
Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512
Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: Katie Marie, 10 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80
Monday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams
Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl
Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt
Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou
Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx
Tuesday: Band of Heathens, 7:30 p.m., bandofheathens.com/live
Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached
Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol
Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic
Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic
Tuesday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music
Wednesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 1 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached
Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16
Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic
Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial
Wednesday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821
Wednesday: Micah Motenko & Dana Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic
Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/mulekickproductions
Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic
Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken
Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ethan.azarian
Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ
Wednesday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic
Wednesday: Nichole Wagner, 8 p.m., facebook.com/NicholeWagnerMusic
Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham
Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina
Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette
Wednesday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey and guests, 9 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16
Wednesday-Thursday: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson
Wednesday and Friday: Adrian Conner, 7 p.m., facebook.com/AdrianConnerSpazKitty
Thursday: Marshall Hood, 5 p.m., facebook.com/sessionsonmary
Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen
Thursday: Johnny Goudie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/johnnygoudiemusic
Thursday: Kate Howard, 6 p.m., facebook.com/KateHowardMusic
Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles
Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage
Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine
Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/oliver.steck.56
Thursday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1
Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand
Thursday: Red Young, 9 p.m., facebook.com/RedYoungOffical
Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic
Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham
Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin
Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic
Friday: Kevin Russell, 1 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial
Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic
Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore
Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble
Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar
Friday: Kevin McKinney, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/soulhat.music
Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden
Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org
Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic
Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic
Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic
Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120
Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic
Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial
Saturday: Todd Wolfson, 10 p.m., facebook.com/toddvwolfson
Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys
Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage
Sunday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 1 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband
Sunday: Jackie Venson, 1 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson
Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx
Sunday: Pamela Hart, 5 p.m., facebook.com/pamela.hart.7549
Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic
Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., facebook.com/reidumstattd
Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet
Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand
Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 8 p.m., facebook.com/events/239680367447731