Peter Blackstock @Blackstock360Deborah Sengupta Stith

Wednesday

Jul 15, 2020 at 1:08 PM


Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week.


OUR AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM PICKS


Friday: Lyle Lovett and Shawn Colvin. Both inducted into the "Austin City Limits" Hall of Fame last year, fellow Austinites Lovett and Colvin have long shared a mutual respect for each other’s artistry, which is distinctly different yet wholly compatible. At the root, they’re both razor-sharp songwriters, one reason they have seven Grammys between them. Colvin unknowingly prepared for pandemic livestreams when she did an entirely solo acoustic record last year (a remake of her 1989 debut); Lovett is renowned for his Large Band, but he’s also done enough songwriters-in-the-round tours that he’s still in his comfort zone behind the mic on his own. 8 p.m., lylelovett.com and shawncolvin.com. — P.B.


Saturday: Tiarra Girls. In the two months since we featured the sisters Baltierra as our May Artist of the Month, the trio inked a deal with indie artist development label Lucky Hound Music. Between working on their studies (all three sisters are pursuing higher education degrees) they stopped by the Studios at Fischer to record the empowerment anthem "Soy Chingona," produced by local heavy Michael Ramos. "It’s so important to us that our music reflects the power and resilience this world thrives on," the Tiarras wrote in a post on their Facebook page. They return to the studio for a virtual hang and jam, and we’re confident the new track will make the playlist. 7 p.m., facebook.com/studiosfischer or on YouTube at bit.ly/liveatsf. — D.S.S.


Sunday: Monk’s Jazz Club presents Jonathan Deas Quartet. Deas might not be a household name in Austin, but if you’re a fan of Austin music, you’re probably familiar with his work. He’s served as a keyboard player and music director for countless Austin musicians, most notably hometown hero Gary Clark Jr., but also rising R&B standouts Alesia Lani and Jake Lloyd. This gig is billed as an "improvisation-heavy jazz quartet night" and will feature Deas on piano and keys playing alongside Jimmy Blazer on bass, Brannen Temple on drums and Tyler Neal on saxophones. 7:30 p.m., youtube.com/monksjazzclub. — D.S.S.


Monday: Bob Appel. Originally from Northern California, country singer Appel moved to Austin a decade ago, appreciating the city’s many clubs that appreciated the traditional style he favors. On this weekly two-hour livestream, Appel plays solo acoustic and adapts classics from the likes of Merle Haggard and Ernest Tubb to his brightly melodic vocal style. 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry. — P.B.


Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck. It’s fitting that the owners of Antone’s Record Shop are our Austin360 Residency of the Month for July, given that July usually brings a big series of anniversary shows to the storied Antone’s nightclub downtown. That’s off for this year — except for a special C.J. Chenier streaming event on July 15 — but if you want to get a little bit of that Antone’s spirit, tune in on Thursday all month and beyond as Monsees & Buck deliver a one-two punch of guitar-drums glory from their garage. 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles. — P.B.


MORE LIVESTREAMS


Friday, July 17


Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin


Saturday, July 18


Heather Bishop & Danny G, 6 p.m., facebook.com/heatherbishopmusic


Pat Byrne, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mcgonigelsmuckyduck


Junction, 7 p.m., facebook.com/TheLittleLonghornSaloon


Madam Radar, 7 p.m., facebook.com/MadamRadarMusic


Cat Clemons, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/monksjazzclub and youtube.com/monksjazzclub


Tuesday, July 21


Monks Jazz & Austin Jazz Society present Michael Malone Quartet, 7:30 p.m., www.youtube.com/watch?v=lOpwuRftHbc and facebook.com/monksjazzclub


Thursday, July 23


Blue Rock Alive with Tina & Walt Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., bluerocktexas.com/events


RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS


Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore


Monday: Sharon Bourbonnais, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/sharon.bourbonnais


Monday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 7 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband


Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn


Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry


Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin


Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo


Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512


Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: Katie Marie, 10 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80


Monday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams


Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl


Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt


Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou


Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx


Tuesday: Band of Heathens, 7:30 p.m., bandofheathens.com/live


Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached


Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol


Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic


Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic


Tuesday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music


Wednesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 1 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached


Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16


Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic


Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial


Wednesday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821


Wednesday: Micah Motenko & Dana Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic


Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/mulekickproductions


Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic


Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken


Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ethan.azarian


Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ


Wednesday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic


Wednesday: Nichole Wagner, 8 p.m., facebook.com/NicholeWagnerMusic


Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham


Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina


Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette


Wednesday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey and guests, 9 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16


Wednesday-Thursday: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson


Wednesday and Friday: Adrian Conner, 7 p.m., facebook.com/AdrianConnerSpazKitty


Thursday: Marshall Hood, 5 p.m., facebook.com/sessionsonmary


Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen


Thursday: Johnny Goudie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/johnnygoudiemusic


Thursday: Kate Howard, 6 p.m., facebook.com/KateHowardMusic


Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles


Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage


Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine


Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/oliver.steck.56


Thursday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1


Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand


Thursday: Red Young, 9 p.m., facebook.com/RedYoungOffical


Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic


Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham


Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin


Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic


Friday: Kevin Russell, 1 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial


Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic


Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore


Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble


Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar


Friday: Kevin McKinney, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/soulhat.music


Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden


Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org


Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic


Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic


Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic


Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120


Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic


Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial


Saturday: Todd Wolfson, 10 p.m., facebook.com/toddvwolfson


Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys


Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage


Sunday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 1 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband


Sunday: Jackie Venson, 1 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson


Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx


Sunday: Pamela Hart, 5 p.m., facebook.com/pamela.hart.7549


Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic


Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., facebook.com/reidumstattd


Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet


Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand


Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 8 p.m., facebook.com/events/239680367447731