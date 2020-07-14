As coronavirus cases in Texas continue to climb, it’s a safe assumption that we won’t be gathering with 13,000 of our fellow music fans for an arena rock show any time soon.

But just how long will we be waiting?

Well, if you’re longing for "One More Night" with Adam Levine and his crew, we’re sorry to report that it won’t be happening until late next year. On Monday, Maroon 5 postponed an Austin tour stop at the Germania Insurance amphitheater, originally scheduled for June of this year, to September 27, 2021.

This falls in line with other major concert tours heading to Austin. The only show still on the schedule for the open air amphitheater this year is the Oct. 1, Kiss "End of the Road" tour, featuring David Lee Roth. Before you buy a ticket, it’s worth noting that the shock metal titans have already postponed the European dates of their final tour and the North American leg, scheduled to kick off in late August in Pennsylvania, will likely be bumped back too.

After that, the racetrack/concert venue doesn’t have anything on the schedule until August 12, 2021 when Alanis Morisette will take the stage to celebrate 25 years of her breakthrough album "Jagged Little Pill." That concert, with a blockbuster bill that includes Garbage and Liz Phair, will technically be a 26th anniversary show as it was also pushed back from this summer.

Over at the Frank Erwin Center, Austin’s other large concert venue, a red banner on the site guides visitors to an information page about cancellations and postponements.

"In further response to the growing concerns over COVID-19 (coronavirus), The University of Texas is postponing all events at the Frank Erwin Center for the immediate future," a message at the top of the page reads.

The first show on the Erwin Center’s schedule is an Evening with Michael Bublé. Originally scheduled for April of this year, the show has been pushed back to Feb. 16, 2021. The Erwin Center also has a rescheduled show from contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle on the books for April 7, 2021.

The listings for both shows are short and include the standard caveat, "all information is subject to change."

The only other show on the concert venue’s site is a Chris Stapleton concert. Originally scheduled for March 12, the show was pushed back to Nov. 19 this spring. Now the show has been postponed a second time, to Nov. 4, 2021.