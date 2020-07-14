Evo Entertainment is throwing a few movie nights with a twist for the times.

The theater chain on Monday announced Anthony Michael Hall’s Summer Drive-In Film Festival, a screening series to be held on select dates through the season. And yes, it’s that Anthony Michael Hall. The Brat Pack one. (Or from "The Dead Zone," pick your poison.)

Hall will curate and host the drive-in movie series, according to Evo. Between each film in the double-feature screenings, there will be a Q&A with Hall (and sometimes special guests). Questions will be submitted through Evo’s app or in writing. There also will be photo opps; according to a news release; customers will have to wear masks "up until the photo is taken" as a coronavirus pandemic safety measure, and no personal phones will be used.

The events are set to take place at Evo’s Kyle and Schertz locations. The lineup is as follows:

• "Weird Science" and "Sixteen Candles" with special guest Kelly LeBrock: July 17 in Schertz, July 18 in Kyle

• "The Breakfast Club" and "National Lampoon’s Vacation": July 24 in Schertz and July 25 in Kyle

• "Halloween" (1978) and "Halloween" (2018) with special guest Jude Courtney: July 31 in Schertz and Aug. 1 in Kyle

• "Hail Caesar" (1994) and "Johnny Be Good": Aug. 7 in Kyle and Aug. 8 in Schertz

Tickets to individual events cost $25 per vehicle and can be purchased at evocinemas.com/driveinfilmfest.

