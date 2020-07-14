Austin’s Forklift Danceworks — which has attracted national fame for staging singular performances around distinct places and communities as well as their histories, cultures and activism – has a new one for you.

"We Are Here! Living the Legacy of Dr. Givens: A Virtual Celebration and Community Conversation," revisits "Givens Swims," the dance group’s 2019 performance at Givens Pool, and lends it additional historical context.

At 2 p.m. July 25, Kimberly Holiday — KAZI’s "Lady Joy" — and cast members of "Givens Swims" will relive the pool experience on the Forklift website.

Then respected journalist Alberta Phillips will lead a chat with public leaders, including Steven Brown, Miriam Conner, Laeron Davis and Kenneth Thompson (Phillips was a longtime reporter and columnist at the Austin American-Statesman).

The focus for the talk by the Givens Park Working Group will be Dr. Everett H. Givens (1888-1962), dentist, World War I veteran and beloved civic leader as well as namesake for the park and pool that has been so important to the Black community. The chat will present an overview of the park’s history, as well as its future.

Currently, the pool, along with all city pools, is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The park’s recreation center serves as a COVID-19 testing site.

"There is a lot of untapped history in East Austin that is very much still alive," Kenneth D. Thompson Sr. says. "That history matters."