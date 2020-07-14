More than two dozen Austin musicians recently teamed up from their homes to record a video of Randy Newman’s song "I’ll Be Home" that was to released this week to raise awareness of homelessness during the coronavirus pandemic.

Donations to the nonprofits Mobile Loaves & Fishes and Community First Village are being taken at mlf.org/austinmusic in conjunction with the video.

The video features artists drawn largely from Austin’s Americana music community. The full cast, in order of appearance: Floyd Domino, Kelly Willis, Kevin Russell (of Shinyribs), Ruthie Foster, Bruce Robison, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Terri Hendrix & Lloyd Maines, Margaret Wright, Kym Warner, Kelley Mickwee & Alice Spencer (of Shinyribs), Jon Dee Graham, Eliza Gilkyson, Brian Standefer, David Beck, Brannen Temple, Chris Gage & Christine Albert, Warren Hood, Brian Beken (fiddle), Shelley King, Emily Gimble, Robert Earl Keen, Rich Brotherton, Carolyn Wonderland, Tony Kamel (of Wood & Wire), Bill Kirchen and Marcia Ball. Steel guitarist Marty Muse arranged and produced it, with an audio mix by David Beck.