Verbena, the restaurant helmed by Juniper chef Nic Yanes, opened over the weekend at 612 W. Sixth Sth. The restaurant, which applies a refined touch to seasonal dishes and takes a more hearty approach with entrees cooked over a wood-burning grill, is connected to the recently opened Canopy by Hilton hotel.

The menu includes snapper crudo, potato rosti with blue crab, vegetable crudite, bone-in lamb steak with charred fennel, and a bouillabaisse with mussels and shrimp. The main dining area also offers grab-and-go options like pastries and breakfast sandwiches.

With the restaurant opening during the coronavirus pandemic, Verbena says it has taken extra safety precautions beyond the guidance from the Center for Disease Control and the City of Austin, including temperature checks for employees reporting to work and extra training in food safety practices.

Verbena, which features an outdoor dining area in addition to its main dining room, is currently open for lunch and dinner daily, beginning at 11 a.m., with the restaurant’s attached bar open until late.