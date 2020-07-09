Here’s a chance send a message to the city using one of the most iconic spots in Austin.

To benefit the historic Paramount and Stateside theaters, the Austin Theatre Alliance this week announced an online auction open to the public. (The alliance is the nonprofit organization that manages both downtown venues.)

Among the items up for bid: "your own message on the Paramount marquee," according to a news release. As of this writing, the bid currently is at $2,500.

According to the description on the auction page, the winner’s marquee message will be subject to review and must fit on two lines with 40 characters, including spaces, on each line. The message would stay up for "a minimum" of four hours and be professionally photographed. And if you want to mark your calendar, the winning bidder must take advantage of their marquee privileges by July 31, 2021.

Other items up for bid include a private film screening at the Paramount for up to 20 people; a catered Guy Forsyth concert at your house; a bass guitar autographed by members of Earth, Wind & Fire; a virtual bourbon tasting with Garrison Brothers; a scotch and cigar package; a plate autographed by Lyle Lovett and Shawn Colvin, as well as one signed by Holland Taylor; and more.

The auction takes the place of the Paramount’s annual Anniversary Gala fundraiser, canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bidding began Wednesday and ends at 4 p.m. July 17. Find more information and place your bids at austintheatre.org/auction.

