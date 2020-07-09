Biscuits are still undefeated. As is fried chicken. The owners of Bird Bird Biscuit, which opened in 2018, have found a winning formula by serving the two together, and their success in East Austin has led them to decide to transform their Thunderbird Coffee (1401 W. Koenig Lane) into a second location of Bird Bird Biscuit.

Bird Bird owners Brian Batch and Ryan McElroy, who founded Thunderbird in 2006, said in a release that the Coronavirus pandemic had led them to reevaluate their business models, moving to online ordering and takeout from a pick-up window. That new model aligns with the function and style of their biscuit operation.

"We have found that, in addition to ensuring our guests’ well-being, our new pick-up window has allowed us to serve our guests in a way that makes it more convenient for them. Gone are the days of waiting in a long line," the owners said in a statement. "By focusing exclusively on online ordering, our guests can schedule their pick-ups and wait from the comfort of their homes or vehicles," said Batch.

Thunderbird Coffee, which will close July 26, will shift its coffee operation to an on-site trailer at the North Austin location. The Koenig Lane store is sited to reopen as Bird Bird Biscuit early next year. Thunderbird Coffee on Manor Road will continue with business as usual.

