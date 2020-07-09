Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week:
OUR AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM PICKS
Friday: Ray Wylie Hubbard. Pandemics work in mysterious ways. This one even had the power to delay a decades-in-the-waiting "Austin City Limits" appearance by Wimberley troubadour Hubbard, an architect of outlaw-country who’d somehow never been on the show. It’ll probably still happen eventually, but in the meantime, here’s a virtual concert from the stage of the empty Saxon Pub, where Hubbard will feature some of the songs on "Co-Starring," due Friday from Nashville label Big Machine. Check out the album for guest appearances by Ringo Starr, Pam Tillis, Ronnie Dunn and others; hear them in pure Ray Wylie form at this livestream. 8 p.m., facebook.com/thesaxonpub.
Saturday: Sunny Sweeney. It’s a "Total Request Live" show for the local country singer-songwriter, who’ll serve up songs that viewers want to hear (provided she knows them). Sweeney’s written quite a few of her own across four albums released in the past 13 years, but it seems likely she’ll work in plenty of covers for this one, as well. Come prepared to drop a request in the chat window. 8 p.m., facebook.com/OfficialSunnySweeney.
Monday: Cari Hutson & Good Company. Charismatic singer Hutson and her soulful rock outfit played often at South Austin’s One-2-One Bar before the pandemic, and they’ve kept the tradition going with a regular livestream from there on the second Monday of each month. The venue is closed to the public, but its first-rate audio and video gear has made One-2-One a good stage for their ticketed livestream events (this one’s a $10 minimum). 8 p.m., one2onebar.com.
Tuesday: Monks Jazz & Austin Jazz Society present Pamela Hart Quartet. The two local jazz organizations teamed up recently to present four livestream events that went well enough to warrant scheduling another eight. This week’s features Hart, long one of the city’s top jazz singers, joined by pianist Ryan D. Howard, bassist Michael Stevens and drummer Terrance McDaniel. Next up is the Michael Malone Quartet on July 21. 7:30 p.m., youtube.com/monksjazzclub and facebook.com/monksjazzclub.
Tuesday: Band of Heathens. When its members are not on hire for a variety of projects by other artists (which is often), Band of Heathens is one of Austin’s top roots-based rock acts. Their weekly "Good Time Supper Club" livestream show is helping to set the stage for the release of their next album, "Stranger," due in September. 7:30 p.m., bandofheathens.com/live and youtube.com/c/bandofheathensmusic/videos.
Wednesday: Henri Herbert. Imported from France a couple of years ago, Herbert quickly became a boogie-woogie piano sensation around town, holding down a Tuesday residency at C-Boy’s Heart & Soul. The bars are closed now, of course, but Herbert found a good alternative site for a livestream in the East Austin Piano Shop. 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/henri.herbert and Henri Herbert Youtube channel.
MORE LIVESTREAMS
Friday, July 10
Ginger Leigh & John Pointer, 7 p.m., facebook.com/gingerleighband
Sunday, July 12
Terri Hendrix, 7 p.m., facebook.com/terrihendrix
Monday, July 13
Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry
Wednesday, July 15
Shinyribs/Kevin Russell, 6 p.m., instagram.com/shinyribs
Thursday, July 16
Blue Rock Alive with Matt the Electrician, 7:30 p.m., bluerocktexas.com/events
Barbara Nesbitt & Andrea Magee, 8:30 p.m., barbaraandandrea.app.rsvpify.com
RECURRING WEEKLY LIVESTREAMS
Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore
Monday: Sharon Bourbonnais, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/sharon.bourbonnais
Monday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 7 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband
Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn
Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin
Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo
Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512
Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: Katie Marie, 10 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80
Monday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams
Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl
Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt
Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou
Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx
Tuesday: Band of Heathens, 7:30 p.m., bandofheathens.com/live
Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached
Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol
Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic
Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic
Tuesday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music
Wednesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 1 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached
Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16
Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic
Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial
Wednesday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821
Wednesday: Micah Motenko & Dana Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic
Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/mulekickproductions
Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic
Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken
Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ethan.azarian
Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ
Wednesday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic
Wednesday: Nichole Wagner, 8 p.m., facebook.com/NicholeWagnerMusic
Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham
Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina
Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette
Wednesday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey and guests, 9 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16
Wednesday-Thursday: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson
Thursday: Marshall Hood, 5 p.m., facebook.com/sessionsonmary
Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen
Thursday: Johnny Goudie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/johnnygoudiemusic
Thursday: Kate Howard, 6 p.m., facebook.com/KateHowardMusic
Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles
Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage
Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine
Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/oliver.steck.56
Thursday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1
Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand
Thursday: Red Young, 9 p.m., facebook.com/RedYoungOffical
Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic
Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham
Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin
Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic
Friday: Kevin Russell, 1 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial
Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic
Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore
Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble
Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar
Friday: Kevin McKinney, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/soulhat.music
Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden
Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org
Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic
Friday: Miles Zuniga & KB Imle, 9 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou
Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic
Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic
Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120
Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic
Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial
Saturday: Todd Wolfson, 10 p.m., facebook.com/toddvwolfson
Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys
Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage
Sunday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 1 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband
Sunday: Jackie Venson, 1 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson
Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx
Sunday: Pamela Hart, 5 p.m. facebook.com/womeninjazzaustin
Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic
Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., facebook.com/reidumstattd
Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet
Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand
Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 8 p.m., facebook.com/events/239680367447731