Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week:

OUR AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM PICKS

Friday: Ray Wylie Hubbard. Pandemics work in mysterious ways. This one even had the power to delay a decades-in-the-waiting "Austin City Limits" appearance by Wimberley troubadour Hubbard, an architect of outlaw-country who’d somehow never been on the show. It’ll probably still happen eventually, but in the meantime, here’s a virtual concert from the stage of the empty Saxon Pub, where Hubbard will feature some of the songs on "Co-Starring," due Friday from Nashville label Big Machine. Check out the album for guest appearances by Ringo Starr, Pam Tillis, Ronnie Dunn and others; hear them in pure Ray Wylie form at this livestream. 8 p.m., facebook.com/thesaxonpub.

Saturday: Sunny Sweeney. It’s a "Total Request Live" show for the local country singer-songwriter, who’ll serve up songs that viewers want to hear (provided she knows them). Sweeney’s written quite a few of her own across four albums released in the past 13 years, but it seems likely she’ll work in plenty of covers for this one, as well. Come prepared to drop a request in the chat window. 8 p.m., facebook.com/OfficialSunnySweeney.

Monday: Cari Hutson & Good Company. Charismatic singer Hutson and her soulful rock outfit played often at South Austin’s One-2-One Bar before the pandemic, and they’ve kept the tradition going with a regular livestream from there on the second Monday of each month. The venue is closed to the public, but its first-rate audio and video gear has made One-2-One a good stage for their ticketed livestream events (this one’s a $10 minimum). 8 p.m., one2onebar.com.

Tuesday: Monks Jazz & Austin Jazz Society present Pamela Hart Quartet. The two local jazz organizations teamed up recently to present four livestream events that went well enough to warrant scheduling another eight. This week’s features Hart, long one of the city’s top jazz singers, joined by pianist Ryan D. Howard, bassist Michael Stevens and drummer Terrance McDaniel. Next up is the Michael Malone Quartet on July 21. 7:30 p.m., youtube.com/monksjazzclub and facebook.com/monksjazzclub.

Tuesday: Band of Heathens. When its members are not on hire for a variety of projects by other artists (which is often), Band of Heathens is one of Austin’s top roots-based rock acts. Their weekly "Good Time Supper Club" livestream show is helping to set the stage for the release of their next album, "Stranger," due in September. 7:30 p.m., bandofheathens.com/live and youtube.com/c/bandofheathensmusic/videos.

Wednesday: Henri Herbert. Imported from France a couple of years ago, Herbert quickly became a boogie-woogie piano sensation around town, holding down a Tuesday residency at C-Boy’s Heart & Soul. The bars are closed now, of course, but Herbert found a good alternative site for a livestream in the East Austin Piano Shop. 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/henri.herbert and Henri Herbert Youtube channel.

MORE LIVESTREAMS

Friday, July 10

Ginger Leigh & John Pointer, 7 p.m., facebook.com/gingerleighband

Sunday, July 12

Terri Hendrix, 7 p.m., facebook.com/terrihendrix

Monday, July 13

Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry

Wednesday, July 15

Shinyribs/Kevin Russell, 6 p.m., instagram.com/shinyribs

Thursday, July 16

Blue Rock Alive with Matt the Electrician, 7:30 p.m., bluerocktexas.com/events

Barbara Nesbitt & Andrea Magee, 8:30 p.m., barbaraandandrea.app.rsvpify.com

RECURRING WEEKLY LIVESTREAMS

Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore

Monday: Sharon Bourbonnais, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/sharon.bourbonnais

Monday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 7 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband

Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn

Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin

Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo

Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: Katie Marie, 10 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80

Monday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams

Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl

Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt

Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou

Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx

Tuesday: Band of Heathens, 7:30 p.m., bandofheathens.com/live

Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached

Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol

Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic

Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic

Tuesday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music

Wednesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 1 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached

Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16

Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic

Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial

Wednesday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821

Wednesday: Micah Motenko & Dana Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic

Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/mulekickproductions

Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic

Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken

Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ethan.azarian

Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ

Wednesday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic

Wednesday: Nichole Wagner, 8 p.m., facebook.com/NicholeWagnerMusic

Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina

Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette

Wednesday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey and guests, 9 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16

Wednesday-Thursday: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson

Thursday: Marshall Hood, 5 p.m., facebook.com/sessionsonmary

Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen

Thursday: Johnny Goudie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/johnnygoudiemusic

Thursday: Kate Howard, 6 p.m., facebook.com/KateHowardMusic

Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles

Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage

Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine

Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/oliver.steck.56

Thursday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1

Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Thursday: Red Young, 9 p.m., facebook.com/RedYoungOffical

Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic

Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin

Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic

Friday: Kevin Russell, 1 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial

Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic

Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore

Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble

Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar

Friday: Kevin McKinney, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/soulhat.music

Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden

Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org

Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic

Friday: Miles Zuniga & KB Imle, 9 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou

Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic

Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic

Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120

Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic

Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial

Saturday: Todd Wolfson, 10 p.m., facebook.com/toddvwolfson

Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys

Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage

Sunday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 1 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband

Sunday: Jackie Venson, 1 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson

Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx

Sunday: Pamela Hart, 5 p.m. facebook.com/womeninjazzaustin

Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic

Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., facebook.com/reidumstattd

Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet

Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 8 p.m., facebook.com/events/239680367447731