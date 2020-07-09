Peter Blackstock @Blackstock360

Thursday

Jul 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM


Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week:


OUR AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM PICKS


Friday: Ray Wylie Hubbard. Pandemics work in mysterious ways. This one even had the power to delay a decades-in-the-waiting "Austin City Limits" appearance by Wimberley troubadour Hubbard, an architect of outlaw-country who’d somehow never been on the show. It’ll probably still happen eventually, but in the meantime, here’s a virtual concert from the stage of the empty Saxon Pub, where Hubbard will feature some of the songs on "Co-Starring," due Friday from Nashville label Big Machine. Check out the album for guest appearances by Ringo Starr, Pam Tillis, Ronnie Dunn and others; hear them in pure Ray Wylie form at this livestream. 8 p.m., facebook.com/thesaxonpub.


Saturday: Sunny Sweeney. It’s a "Total Request Live" show for the local country singer-songwriter, who’ll serve up songs that viewers want to hear (provided she knows them). Sweeney’s written quite a few of her own across four albums released in the past 13 years, but it seems likely she’ll work in plenty of covers for this one, as well. Come prepared to drop a request in the chat window. 8 p.m., facebook.com/OfficialSunnySweeney.


Monday: Cari Hutson & Good Company. Charismatic singer Hutson and her soulful rock outfit played often at South Austin’s One-2-One Bar before the pandemic, and they’ve kept the tradition going with a regular livestream from there on the second Monday of each month. The venue is closed to the public, but its first-rate audio and video gear has made One-2-One a good stage for their ticketed livestream events (this one’s a $10 minimum). 8 p.m., one2onebar.com.


Tuesday: Monks Jazz & Austin Jazz Society present Pamela Hart Quartet. The two local jazz organizations teamed up recently to present four livestream events that went well enough to warrant scheduling another eight. This week’s features Hart, long one of the city’s top jazz singers, joined by pianist Ryan D. Howard, bassist Michael Stevens and drummer Terrance McDaniel. Next up is the Michael Malone Quartet on July 21. 7:30 p.m., youtube.com/monksjazzclub and facebook.com/monksjazzclub.


Tuesday: Band of Heathens. When its members are not on hire for a variety of projects by other artists (which is often), Band of Heathens is one of Austin’s top roots-based rock acts. Their weekly "Good Time Supper Club" livestream show is helping to set the stage for the release of their next album, "Stranger," due in September. 7:30 p.m., bandofheathens.com/live and youtube.com/c/bandofheathensmusic/videos.


Wednesday: Henri Herbert. Imported from France a couple of years ago, Herbert quickly became a boogie-woogie piano sensation around town, holding down a Tuesday residency at C-Boy’s Heart & Soul. The bars are closed now, of course, but Herbert found a good alternative site for a livestream in the East Austin Piano Shop. 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/henri.herbert and Henri Herbert Youtube channel.


MORE LIVESTREAMS


Friday, July 10


Ginger Leigh & John Pointer, 7 p.m., facebook.com/gingerleighband


Sunday, July 12


Terri Hendrix, 7 p.m., facebook.com/terrihendrix


Monday, July 13


Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry


Wednesday, July 15


Shinyribs/Kevin Russell, 6 p.m., instagram.com/shinyribs


Thursday, July 16


Blue Rock Alive with Matt the Electrician, 7:30 p.m., bluerocktexas.com/events


Barbara Nesbitt & Andrea Magee, 8:30 p.m., barbaraandandrea.app.rsvpify.com


RECURRING WEEKLY LIVESTREAMS


Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore


Monday: Sharon Bourbonnais, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/sharon.bourbonnais


Monday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 7 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband


Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn


Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin


Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo


Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512


Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: Katie Marie, 10 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80


Monday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams


Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl


Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt


Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou


Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx


Tuesday: Band of Heathens, 7:30 p.m., bandofheathens.com/live


Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached


Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol


Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic


Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic


Tuesday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music


Wednesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 1 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached


Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16


Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic


Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial


Wednesday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821


Wednesday: Micah Motenko & Dana Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic


Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/mulekickproductions


Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic


Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken


Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ethan.azarian


Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ


Wednesday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic


Wednesday: Nichole Wagner, 8 p.m., facebook.com/NicholeWagnerMusic


Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham


Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina


Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette


Wednesday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey and guests, 9 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16


Wednesday-Thursday: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson


Thursday: Marshall Hood, 5 p.m., facebook.com/sessionsonmary


Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen


Thursday: Johnny Goudie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/johnnygoudiemusic


Thursday: Kate Howard, 6 p.m., facebook.com/KateHowardMusic


Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles


Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage


Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine


Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/oliver.steck.56


Thursday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1


Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand


Thursday: Red Young, 9 p.m., facebook.com/RedYoungOffical


Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic


Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham


Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin


Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic


Friday: Kevin Russell, 1 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial


Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic


Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore


Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble


Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar


Friday: Kevin McKinney, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/soulhat.music


Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden


Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org


Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic


Friday: Miles Zuniga & KB Imle, 9 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou


Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic


Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic


Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120


Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic


Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial


Saturday: Todd Wolfson, 10 p.m., facebook.com/toddvwolfson


Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys


Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage


Sunday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 1 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband


Sunday: Jackie Venson, 1 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson


Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx


Sunday: Pamela Hart, 5 p.m. facebook.com/womeninjazzaustin


Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic


Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., facebook.com/reidumstattd


Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet


Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand


Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 8 p.m., facebook.com/events/239680367447731