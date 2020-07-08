One of Austin’s best food trucks is making the move into a brick-and-mortar space.

The breakfast sandwich specialists at Paperboy have had a restaurant in the works for about a year and a half, and despite the growing coronavirus pandemic, the owners are ready to make the leap.

The restaurant is located at 1203 E. 11th St. on the lot where the original trailer dropped anchor in 2015. The menu from chef Patrick Jackson includes familiar dishes like a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich and Texas hash, as well as new dishes like pancakes and migas. In addition to its food menu and coffee drinks, Paperboy will also serve cocktails.

"This has been a dream of ours for a long time, and we’re grateful to be opening our doors," owner Ryan Harms said. "We’ve been working around the clock to be able to open safely while still delivering an experience that’s true to who we are at Paperboy."

Paperboy is able to mitigate the dangers of the coronavirus by offering a walk-up window and rooftop patio seating. In order to help flow, the cafe is also taking limited reservations for indoor seating. Online ordering for takeaway should be operational in the coming days. Reservations and orders can be made at paperboyaustin.com.

Paperboy will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Thursday.

