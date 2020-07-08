Here is an interesting new release available now on cable and digital VOD as well as a title currently available for streaming.

Video on Demand

"The Truth": This is the first film shot outside of Japan for acclaimed filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda. His last feature film, "Shoplifters," was nominated for best foreign-language film at both the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards. If you're going to step outside your comfort zone, I guess it's good to bring some of the finest actors in the world along with you. For this drama, he cast the legendary Catherine Deneuve as (wait for it) a famous French actress who is on the precipice of releasing a memoir of her life and career. Juliette Binoche stars as her daughter, who flies back to Paris with her husband (Ethan Hawke) for the release of the book. The complicated relationship between the two women comes to a head as they disagree on some of the stories in the memoir and their own past. (Cable and digital VOD)

Also on streaming services

"Mucho Mucho Amor": As somebody who grew up white in rural southwestern Ohio, I must admit that Walter Mercado was not part of my growing up experience. But for generations of Spanish-speaking people across Puerto Rico, Latin America and the United States, he offered a daily lifeline of love and positive messages. He began his career giving astrological predictions on a Puerto Rican television station in the early ’70s, but by the ’80s, he had a full-blown program of his own giving horoscopes and advice that ran in syndication on TV in conjunction with shorter programs that ran for radio stations. All of this success would be impressive enough, but Walter somehow infiltrated the homes of many who were incredibly religious and conservative all while being one of the most flamboyant people in popular culture. Co-directors Cristina Costantini and Kareem Tabsch were given unprecedented access to interview him over the last two years of his life and crafted a remarkably touching and joyous tribute and get him to open up about why he seemingly disappeared from public life after 2010. Perhaps the greatest moments of the film are when we get to watch a meeting between Walter and superfan Lin-Manuel Miranda (who just happens to have the filmed version of his Broadway hit "Hamilton" also streaming now on Disney+) and the final portion of the film when we see Walter preparing for a retrospective of his career at the HistoryMiami Museum in 2019. (Netflix, 4K Ultra HD available)