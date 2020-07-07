The vegan options in South Austin are about to get a little more space to stretch out. Longtime vegan trailer the Vegan Yacht, which specializes in grilled burritos, is moving into the space at 2000 Southern Oaks Drive that had been home to the soon-to-close British cuisine specialists Full English.

The owners of the Vegan Yacht, which has beeen in business for a decade, announced on Instagram that they would be moving into the space near Manchaca Road and Stassney Lane on August 1. With the move to the bigger space, the owners plan to extend offerings to include baked goods, soft serve, a wide assortment of drinks and new burritos. The new Vegan Yacht will offer indoor seating and an outdoor patio. In order to help build out their new digs, the Vegan Yacht started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $30,000.

Full English announced on Facebook that its final day in business would be July 19.

"We have fought hard and struggled on through the lockdown and restrictions, but it recently became clear that we could not afford to continue," the Full English owners wrote. "We will never forget the incredible support you gave us over the past 10 years, and we’ll leave with so many happy memories!!!"

