A little at-home theater for you: Spectrum Theatre Co. and Austin Shakespeare are holding monologue workshops for young Black actors on Wednesday.

The workshops, open to actors ages 11-19, will be conducted over Zoom. To register, email info@austinshakespeare.org.

"Young actors may read a monologue with familiarity or perform memorized pieces up to two minutes in length," according to a news release.

Participating artists who will give feedback on the monologues are Austin actor Marc Pouhé, Texas State University theater student Tyra Williams and University of Texas Department of Theatre and Dance chair Robert Ramirez.

For more information, go to austinshakespeare.org.

