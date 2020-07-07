The Paramount Theatre announced last week that its annual Summer Classic Film Series has been postponed until August due to the coronavirus pandemic. It had been set to start on July 3 with a double feature of "Casablanca" and "Cabaret," framed as election year-inspired programming.

The theater attributed the delay to the rise of COVID-19 cases in Travis County.

An exact date in August has not been announced. The American-Statesman has asked a representative for the theater about its safety plan for reopening, which was not included as part of the announcement about the film series.

The Paramount encouraged fans to check out its digital offerings, including its Summer Classic Film Series at Home recommendations, Paramount Conversations and kids programming.

For more information, go to austintheatre.org.

