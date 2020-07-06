This year’s Austin City Limits Hall of Fame induction ceremony and concert has been canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, representatives of the "Austin City Limits" television show announced Monday.

The Hall of Fame was established in 2014 and has featured more than two dozen inductees across the past six years. It’s designed to honor artists whose performances on "Austin City Limits," which launched in the mid-1970s, have had a significant impact on the program’s identity. Last year’s inductees were Lyle Lovett, Buddy Guy and Shawn Colvin. No inductees for 2020 had been announced prior to the ceremony’s cancellation.

The next Hall of Fame event, which also serves as a fundraiser for Austin PBS, is now scheduled for Oct. 28, 2021. Staffers are working on a special episode, set to air this winter with the title "The Best of Austin City Limits Hall of Fame," featuring highlights from the previous six induction ceremonies. The first, in 2014, was held at Studio 6A, the show’s former home on the University of Texas campus. Since then, the event has been held at ACL Live, which became the show’s home base in 2011.