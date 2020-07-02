One of Austin’s most beloved homes of cheese-laden enchiladas and strong margaritas is coming back.

Eva and Carmen Hernandez, daughters of late Enchiladas Y Mas co-founder Roe Hernandez, announced on Facebook this week that they have purchased the restaurant from their aunt and uncle, Mary and Robert Martinez, who closed their Anderson Lane restaurant in April.

Mary and Robert, who operated the location near Anderson Lane and Burnet Road for more than two decades after moving from its original spot near I-35 and East Dean Keeton Street in the late 90s, had teased at the time of the closure that they hoped to keep the restaurant in the family. Their nieces confirmed the changing of hands Monday on Facebook.

The sisters wrote that they had originally planned to reopen next week following eight weeks of renovations, but the rise in Covid-19 cases and changes in dining capacity allowances in Austin has led them to push the date. They write that they are now hoping for a late July reopening. The planned reopening was originally reported by Eater Austin in June.

The Martinezes had been intending for more than a year to close their restaurant and retire when their lease ended in June of this year, but the economic impact of coronavirus led them to close earlier than expected.