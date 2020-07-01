Biographical documentaries turn me into a picky eater. "John Lewis: Good Trouble" is an exception.

The Magnolia Pictures release, available on demand and in virtual cinemas July 3 — it’s essential Independence Day weekend viewing — sets out to chart the life of Democratic congressman and civil rights giant Lewis, 80. I’ve long held the opinion that a good bio-doc renders a full portrait of its subject, both beautiful and ugly parts, where a bad example goes full glossy propaganda, avoiding any hint of unflattering light. (You usually see the latter when the doc was produced in cooperation or collaboration with the subject, natch.)

Betsy West and Julie Cohen’s 2018 "RBG," the Oscar-nominated travelogue of the life of Supreme Court Justice and women’s rights hero Ruth Bader Ginsburg? A feature-length viral video about a meme, not about a human being. Asif Kapadia’s 2015 "Amy," about gone-too-soon British soul singer Amy Winehouse? A harrowing but loving story that celebrates the god-tier talent and wry charm of its titular artist without being euphemistic about her faults or, even more importantly, about how everyone who was ever supposed to care about Winehouse failed her at every turn.

So, we arrive at "Good Trouble," which certainly beatifies Lewis. No reasonable person, I hope, would object to honoring a man who bled for freedom. And, bio-doc appetites aside, I loved this film. In times like these, you see, the film elevates something bigger than a man.

"There are forces today trying to take us back to another time and dark place," Lewis says, as the film opens on footage of him fighting the civil rights struggles of the 1960s. "Good Trouble" avoids using Lewis as a talking head for the most part, but it did get him to sit on a stool in a studio, so you’re clued in pretty early that this might not be a fully impartial endeavor.

Throughout the hour and 36 minutes of the film, directed by Dawn Porter, we travel back and forth from indelible scenes of the past and jolting contemporary footage of Lewis, now elderly and still in a battle that the ignorant among us would say was won long ago. We see him face police beatings as a young man while trying to get Black Americans to the polls in the South. We see him as an elder statesman today decrying voter suppression. In archival footage, Lewis and his allies sit in at lunch counters, go on the Freedom Rides and march on Washington. In the present day, we see him lauded by colleagues in Congress as he stumps for young, progressive candidates from a generation that probably seemed far off in the days of MLK and LBJ. U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., one of the first Muslim women to serve in Congress, says that Lewis taught her to love your country like you love yourself.

As Lewis says at one point, you only pass this way once.

There are cameos galore — the Clintons, Nancy Pelosi, Elijah Cummings, Cory Booker, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, even Beto O’Rourke — but "Good Trouble" is all about giving Lewis his laurels. For all his tireless fight, the film also shows a kind man of great warmth. There’s the Alabama-born "boy from Troy," as Martin Luther King Jr. called him, feeding chickens while visiting his family. The quiet widower reading the newspaper in his Georgia home, surrounded by pictures and art on the walls that remind him of his wife, Lillian, who died in 2012.

Porter spends a not-insignificant moment on Lewis’s 1986 House race against fellow activist Julian Bond, with Lewis resorting to seemingly underhanded tactics against a man whom he called a friend. And look, it’s not like you’re going to watch a documentary about a civil rights lion and come hungry for dirt. Obviously not the point, nor the most generous way to approach much of anything. However, honest portrayal of flaws, faults and falls not only provides depth to a person, but it gives us — the flawed, the faulty, the folks still brushing off the dust from our last fall — a connection to the humanity of a famous figure.

Which brings us back to "Good Trouble" as a film that hits different in 2020. We’re reminded that when Lewis was a young man, protesters cried out, "Arrest us if we’re wrong, don’t beat us," as law enforcement officers abused their power against people fed up with racial injustice. Lewis, giving a speech in the present day, says he was arrested 40 times and five more since he’s been in Congress, making the kind of "good trouble" that gives this film its name.

"If you see something that’s not right, say something," says Lewis.

"We are still in the civil rights movement," says U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., born almost 10 years after Lewis helped lead hundreds of marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. As you’ll recall, when those marchers against racial injustice stopped to pray on Bloody Sunday in 1965, men in uniforms tear gassed them, and they inflicted violence upon them. Lewis suffered a serious head injury.

That day echoes as uprisings against the police killings of Black people surge now. We've seen footage of tear gas and violence from law enforcement officers on social media. Just weeks ago, Austin police fired "less-lethal" rounds into groups of Black Lives Matter protesters, causing serious injuries, including brain damage to 16-year-old Brad Ayala.

"Good Trouble," despite its varnish, is a clarifying film that reminds us there is no past, only a present. As Lewis would say, we’ve got miles to go.