Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week:
OUR AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM PICKS
Saturday: Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic. The living legend’s iconic Independence Day bash takes to the online realm this year with a hybrid livestream/concert-film event that will feature nearly two dozen performers: Sheryl Crow, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Shakey Graves, Ziggy Marley, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Robert Earl Keen, Asleep at the Wheel, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Steve Earle, Kurt Vile, the McCrary Sisters, John Doe, Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen, Johnny Bush, Devon Gilfillian, Particle Kid, Charley Crockett, the Peterson Brothers, Matthew Houck of Phosphorescent, Vincent Neil Emerson and Kinky Friedman. There’s also a BMI-sponsored set that will feature performances from Austin musicians Gina Chavez, Kalu James, Monte Warden, Parker McCollum and Los Coast’s Trey Privott, plus Nashville band the War and Treaty. $35 ($45 day of show), 3:30 p.m., williepicnic.com. — P.B.
Sunday: Lavelle White’s 91st Birthday Livestream with Marcia Ball. In pre-pandemic times, the local treasure who once toured with B.B. King, Sam Cooke, the Isley Brothers and Buddy Guy held down a regular Sunday night shindig at Antone’s. To honor her 91st birthday, the Clifford Antone Foundation will host a special livestream featuring the queen of Austin blues and her L Men alongside her ardent champion, blues piano great Marcia Ball. 7 p.m., facebook.com/antonesnightclub. — D.S.S.
Wednesday: Blues on the Screen. One of Austin’s beloved summer traditions, Blues on the Green, will be broadcast into Austin homes with a special Blues on the Screen event that will air on Austin’s Fox 7 and ACL Radio 97.1 FM. The event will feature local legend Ms. Lavelle White, rapper Kydd Jones, R&B artist Alesia Lani and rising rockers Sam Houston and Blk Odyssy. The bill was curated by blues artist Jackie Venson. Last month, Venson went public with her concerns about diversity issues at the event, which has had only one Black headliner in the past five years. This will be the first all-Black bill in the event’s 30-year history. 7 p.m., Fox 7 Austin, ACL Radio 97.1 FM; acl-radio.com/blues-on-the-screen. — D.S.S.
Thursday: "Blue Rock Alive" with Ruthie Foster. The Grammy-nominated blues-gospel powerhouse kicks off a new weekly ticketed series streamed from Blue Rock Artist Ranch & Studio in the Hill Country. More shows are on the way from Matt the Electrician (July 16), Tina & Walt Wilkins (July 23), David Ramirez (July 30), Carrie Rodriguez (Aug. 6), Billy Crockett (Aug. 13), Danny Schmidt & Carrie Elkin (Aug. 20) and Terri Hendrix (Aug. 27). $25 ($105 season pass), 7:30 p.m., bluerocktexas.com/events. — P.B.
RECURRING WEEKLY LIVESTREAMS
Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore
Monday: Stephen Carolan, 5 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11
Monday: Sharon Bourbonnais, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/sharon.bourbonnais
Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn
Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry
Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin
Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo
Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512
Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: Katie Marie, 10 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80
Monday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams
Tuesday: Giulia Millanta, 5 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta
Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl
Tuesday: Betty Soo, 6:30 p.m., bettysoo-7-7.rsvpify.com (July 7 guest: Marc Douglas Berardo)
Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt
Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou
Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx
Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached
Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol
Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic
Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic
Tuesday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music
Wednesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 1 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached
Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16
Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic
Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial
Wednesday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821
Wednesday: Micah Motenko & Dana Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic
Wednesday: Shinyribs/Kevin Russell, 6 p.m., instagram.com/shinyribs
Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/mulekickproductions
Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic
Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken
Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ethan.azarian
Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ
Wednesday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic
Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, facebook.com/jon.d.graham
Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina
Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette
Wednesday-Thursday: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson
Thursday: Marshall Hood, 5 p.m., facebook.com/sessionsonmary
Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen
Thursday: Johnny Goudie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/johnnygoudiemusic
Thursday: Kate Howard, 6 p.m., facebook.com/KateHowardMusic
Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck (Austin360 Residency of the Month), 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles
Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage
Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine
Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/oliver.steck.56
Thursday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1
Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand
Thursday: Red Young, 9 p.m., facebook.com/RedYoungOffical
Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic
Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham
Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin
Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic
Friday: Kevin Russell, 1 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial
Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic
Friday: David Pulkingham & Jay Stiles, 5 p.m., facebook.com/davidearle.pulkingham
Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore
Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble
Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar
Friday: Kevin McKinney, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/soulhat.music
Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden
Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org
Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic
Friday: Miles Zuniga & KB Imle, 9 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou
Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic
Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic
Saturday: Michael Fracasso, 6 p.m., us04web.zoom.us/j/917583033
Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120
Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic
Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial
Saturday: Todd Wolfson, 10 p.m., facebook.com/toddvwolfson
Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys
Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage
Sunday: Jackie Venson, 1 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson
Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx
Sunday: Pamela Hart, 5 p.m. facebook.com/womeninjazzaustin
Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic
Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., facebook.com/reidumstattd
Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet
Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand
Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 8 p.m., facebook.com/events/239680367447731