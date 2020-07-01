Peter Blackstock @Blackstock360Deborah Sengupta Stith

Wednesday

Jul 1, 2020 at 1:08 PM


Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week:


OUR AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM PICKS


Saturday: Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic. The living legend’s iconic Independence Day bash takes to the online realm this year with a hybrid livestream/concert-film event that will feature nearly two dozen performers: Sheryl Crow, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Shakey Graves, Ziggy Marley, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Robert Earl Keen, Asleep at the Wheel, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Steve Earle, Kurt Vile, the McCrary Sisters, John Doe, Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen, Johnny Bush, Devon Gilfillian, Particle Kid, Charley Crockett, the Peterson Brothers, Matthew Houck of Phosphorescent, Vincent Neil Emerson and Kinky Friedman. There’s also a BMI-sponsored set that will feature performances from Austin musicians Gina Chavez, Kalu James, Monte Warden, Parker McCollum and Los Coast’s Trey Privott, plus Nashville band the War and Treaty. $35 ($45 day of show), 3:30 p.m., williepicnic.com. — P.B.


Sunday: Lavelle White’s 91st Birthday Livestream with Marcia Ball. In pre-pandemic times, the local treasure who once toured with B.B. King, Sam Cooke, the Isley Brothers and Buddy Guy held down a regular Sunday night shindig at Antone’s. To honor her 91st birthday, the Clifford Antone Foundation will host a special livestream featuring the queen of Austin blues and her L Men alongside her ardent champion, blues piano great Marcia Ball. 7 p.m., facebook.com/antonesnightclub. — D.S.S.


Wednesday: Blues on the Screen. One of Austin’s beloved summer traditions, Blues on the Green, will be broadcast into Austin homes with a special Blues on the Screen event that will air on Austin’s Fox 7 and ACL Radio 97.1 FM. The event will feature local legend Ms. Lavelle White, rapper Kydd Jones, R&B artist Alesia Lani and rising rockers Sam Houston and Blk Odyssy. The bill was curated by blues artist Jackie Venson. Last month, Venson went public with her concerns about diversity issues at the event, which has had only one Black headliner in the past five years. This will be the first all-Black bill in the event’s 30-year history. 7 p.m., Fox 7 Austin, ACL Radio 97.1 FM; acl-radio.com/blues-on-the-screen. — D.S.S.


Thursday: "Blue Rock Alive" with Ruthie Foster. The Grammy-nominated blues-gospel powerhouse kicks off a new weekly ticketed series streamed from Blue Rock Artist Ranch & Studio in the Hill Country. More shows are on the way from Matt the Electrician (July 16), Tina & Walt Wilkins (July 23), David Ramirez (July 30), Carrie Rodriguez (Aug. 6), Billy Crockett (Aug. 13), Danny Schmidt & Carrie Elkin (Aug. 20) and Terri Hendrix (Aug. 27). $25 ($105 season pass), 7:30 p.m., bluerocktexas.com/events. — P.B.


RECURRING WEEKLY LIVESTREAMS


Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore


Monday: Stephen Carolan, 5 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11


Monday: Sharon Bourbonnais, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/sharon.bourbonnais


Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn


Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry


Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin


Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo


Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512


Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: Katie Marie, 10 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80


Monday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams


Tuesday: Giulia Millanta, 5 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta


Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl


Tuesday: Betty Soo, 6:30 p.m., bettysoo-7-7.rsvpify.com (July 7 guest: Marc Douglas Berardo)


Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt


Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou


Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx


Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached


Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol


Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic


Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic


Tuesday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music


Wednesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 1 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached


Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16


Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic


Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial


Wednesday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821


Wednesday: Micah Motenko & Dana Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic


Wednesday: Shinyribs/Kevin Russell, 6 p.m., instagram.com/shinyribs


Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/mulekickproductions


Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic


Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken


Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ethan.azarian


Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ


Wednesday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic


Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, facebook.com/jon.d.graham


Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina


Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette


Wednesday-Thursday: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson


Thursday: Marshall Hood, 5 p.m., facebook.com/sessionsonmary


Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen


Thursday: Johnny Goudie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/johnnygoudiemusic


Thursday: Kate Howard, 6 p.m., facebook.com/KateHowardMusic


Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck (Austin360 Residency of the Month), 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles


Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage


Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine


Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/oliver.steck.56


Thursday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1


Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand


Thursday: Red Young, 9 p.m., facebook.com/RedYoungOffical


Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic


Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham


Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin


Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic


Friday: Kevin Russell, 1 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial


Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic


Friday: David Pulkingham & Jay Stiles, 5 p.m., facebook.com/davidearle.pulkingham


Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore


Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble


Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar


Friday: Kevin McKinney, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/soulhat.music


Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden


Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org


Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic


Friday: Miles Zuniga & KB Imle, 9 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou


Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic


Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic


Saturday: Michael Fracasso, 6 p.m., us04web.zoom.us/j/917583033


Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120


Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic


Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial


Saturday: Todd Wolfson, 10 p.m., facebook.com/toddvwolfson


Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys


Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage


Sunday: Jackie Venson, 1 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson


Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx


Sunday: Pamela Hart, 5 p.m. facebook.com/womeninjazzaustin


Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic


Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., facebook.com/reidumstattd


Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet


Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand


Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 8 p.m., facebook.com/events/239680367447731