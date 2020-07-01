Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week:

OUR AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM PICKS

Saturday: Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic. The living legend’s iconic Independence Day bash takes to the online realm this year with a hybrid livestream/concert-film event that will feature nearly two dozen performers: Sheryl Crow, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Shakey Graves, Ziggy Marley, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Robert Earl Keen, Asleep at the Wheel, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Steve Earle, Kurt Vile, the McCrary Sisters, John Doe, Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen, Johnny Bush, Devon Gilfillian, Particle Kid, Charley Crockett, the Peterson Brothers, Matthew Houck of Phosphorescent, Vincent Neil Emerson and Kinky Friedman. There’s also a BMI-sponsored set that will feature performances from Austin musicians Gina Chavez, Kalu James, Monte Warden, Parker McCollum and Los Coast’s Trey Privott, plus Nashville band the War and Treaty. $35 ($45 day of show), 3:30 p.m., williepicnic.com. — P.B.

Sunday: Lavelle White’s 91st Birthday Livestream with Marcia Ball. In pre-pandemic times, the local treasure who once toured with B.B. King, Sam Cooke, the Isley Brothers and Buddy Guy held down a regular Sunday night shindig at Antone’s. To honor her 91st birthday, the Clifford Antone Foundation will host a special livestream featuring the queen of Austin blues and her L Men alongside her ardent champion, blues piano great Marcia Ball. 7 p.m., facebook.com/antonesnightclub. — D.S.S.

Wednesday: Blues on the Screen. One of Austin’s beloved summer traditions, Blues on the Green, will be broadcast into Austin homes with a special Blues on the Screen event that will air on Austin’s Fox 7 and ACL Radio 97.1 FM. The event will feature local legend Ms. Lavelle White, rapper Kydd Jones, R&B artist Alesia Lani and rising rockers Sam Houston and Blk Odyssy. The bill was curated by blues artist Jackie Venson. Last month, Venson went public with her concerns about diversity issues at the event, which has had only one Black headliner in the past five years. This will be the first all-Black bill in the event’s 30-year history. 7 p.m., Fox 7 Austin, ACL Radio 97.1 FM; acl-radio.com/blues-on-the-screen. — D.S.S.

Thursday: "Blue Rock Alive" with Ruthie Foster. The Grammy-nominated blues-gospel powerhouse kicks off a new weekly ticketed series streamed from Blue Rock Artist Ranch & Studio in the Hill Country. More shows are on the way from Matt the Electrician (July 16), Tina & Walt Wilkins (July 23), David Ramirez (July 30), Carrie Rodriguez (Aug. 6), Billy Crockett (Aug. 13), Danny Schmidt & Carrie Elkin (Aug. 20) and Terri Hendrix (Aug. 27). $25 ($105 season pass), 7:30 p.m., bluerocktexas.com/events. — P.B.

RECURRING WEEKLY LIVESTREAMS

Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore

Monday: Stephen Carolan, 5 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11

Monday: Sharon Bourbonnais, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/sharon.bourbonnais

Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn

Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry

Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin

Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo

Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: Katie Marie, 10 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80

Monday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams

Tuesday: Giulia Millanta, 5 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta

Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl

Tuesday: Betty Soo, 6:30 p.m., bettysoo-7-7.rsvpify.com (July 7 guest: Marc Douglas Berardo)

Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt

Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou

Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx

Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached

Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol

Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic

Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic

Tuesday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music

Wednesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 1 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached

Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16

Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic

Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial

Wednesday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821

Wednesday: Micah Motenko & Dana Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic

Wednesday: Shinyribs/Kevin Russell, 6 p.m., instagram.com/shinyribs

Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/mulekickproductions

Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic

Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken

Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ethan.azarian

Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ

Wednesday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic

Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina

Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette

Wednesday-Thursday: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson

Thursday: Marshall Hood, 5 p.m., facebook.com/sessionsonmary

Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen

Thursday: Johnny Goudie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/johnnygoudiemusic

Thursday: Kate Howard, 6 p.m., facebook.com/KateHowardMusic

Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck (Austin360 Residency of the Month), 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles

Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage

Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine

Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/oliver.steck.56

Thursday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1

Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Thursday: Red Young, 9 p.m., facebook.com/RedYoungOffical

Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic

Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin

Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic

Friday: Kevin Russell, 1 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial

Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic

Friday: David Pulkingham & Jay Stiles, 5 p.m., facebook.com/davidearle.pulkingham

Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore

Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble

Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar

Friday: Kevin McKinney, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/soulhat.music

Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden

Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org

Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic

Friday: Miles Zuniga & KB Imle, 9 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou

Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic

Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic

Saturday: Michael Fracasso, 6 p.m., us04web.zoom.us/j/917583033

Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120

Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic

Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial

Saturday: Todd Wolfson, 10 p.m., facebook.com/toddvwolfson

Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys

Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage

Sunday: Jackie Venson, 1 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson

Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx

Sunday: Pamela Hart, 5 p.m. facebook.com/womeninjazzaustin

Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic

Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., facebook.com/reidumstattd

Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet

Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 8 p.m., facebook.com/events/239680367447731