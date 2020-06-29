After spending months operating to-go service featuring packaged meals, one of Austin’s best restaurants is carefully expanding its offerings. Fortunately for Lenoir, it already had the built-in advantage of a wine garden connected to its South Austin location.

The restaurant from chefs Todd Duplechan and Jessica Maher will reopen its shaded wine garden for dinner service starting Thursday. The restaurant will only be serving in its wine garden, in addition to curbside takeaway that will shift to cooked-to-order meals, Thursday-Sunday. The restaurant had already introduced lunch takeaway service during the coronavirus pandemic and intends to add lunch service in the garden in the weeks to come.

Guests can expect to find the restaurant turned "inside out," with the garden area featuring some aesthetic touches from the inside dining room, along with socially distanced tables and chairs in the lawn for drinking.

The restaurant will continue to serve its trademark "hot weather food," cuisine that sources locally to replicate global flavors from areas with a similar climate to Texas, and will include a dozen a la carte dishes like cold summer cannelloni with goat feta, morita-roasted Gulf shrimp, roasted dorade stuffed with Goan crab curry and more.

Guests can make reservations now on Resy.