A fire at Blue Starlite Drive-in’s Round Rock location early Thursday destroyed the business’s property, the owner announced on Facebook, leaving it closed for now.

"I am heartbroken to report that the Round Rock Blue Starlite was burned to the ground last night," the post says. The drive-in theater at 800 Harrell Parkway is owned by Josh Frank, who opened it earlier this year.

The Round Rock Fire Department arrived about 3:17 a.m. at the drive-in’s location, officials said Friday. An SUV and an attached closed trailer were both burning before firefighters extinguished the blaze, and no injuries were reported, officials said. Both the vehicle and the trailer were deemed total losses.

Blue Starlite’s equipment was destroyed in the fire, which the business said started between 12:30 and 1:30 a.m., a couple of hours after closing time. The Fire Department is investigating the blaze and has not determined the cause, officials said. The theater’s Facebook post called the fire suspicious.

Frank has started a GoFundMe account with a goal of $20,000. In the online fundraiser’s description, Frank said that the drive-in lost about $25,000 worth of property. It will be closed for three to seven days while he figures out how to reopen with backup equipment and reschedule shows, according to the Facebook post.

"Obviously we are devastated by the loss of our beautiful work bringing this version of the Blue to Round Rock, but we are first and foremost grateful it was only equipment and isolated to the area around our trailer," the post says.

Blue Starlite has operated in various spots over the years. In addition to the Round Rock location, it currently operates in Austin at 2103 E M Franklin Ave. and in High Rockies, Colo.

