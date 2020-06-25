The Dixie Chicks are now The Chicks.

The Texas country trio, winner of 12 Grammys across a three-decade career with more than 30 million albums sold, posted a video Thursday to YouTube for their new single "March March" under the name The Chicks.

Questions had arisen in recent weeks about whether the trio would address the possible racial connotations of the word Dixie. The term was coined in the 19th century to refer to Southern states that formed the Confederacy and was popularized by the song "Dixie," which grew out of 1850s blackface minstrel shows.

Earlier this month, Nashville country band Lady Antebellum changed its name to Lady A in the wake of national protests that followed the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Antebellum had similar connotations, referring to the pre-Civil War era in the Southern U.S.

The name change arrived with no official press release or statement from the band. The band’s website is now thechicks.com; its Facebok page is now listed as The Chicks, and its Twitter handle is now @thechicks.

As with Lady Antebellum — which discovered after their name change that a Seattle blues singer was already using the name Lady A — the new name appears to have presented a conflict, but one that the Texas trio addressed before the change. A statement provided to Pitchfork by a representative for the band reads: "A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to ‘The Chicks’ of NZ for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name."

The new single, written by Chicks members Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire with songwriters Dan Wilson, Ross Golan, Ian Kirkpatrick and producer Jack Antonoff, is a political anthem that references gun issues, climate change and "the ol’ boys in the whitebread lobby."

"March March" will appear on "Gaslighter," due July 17 on Columbia Records. The album cover has been reworked to reflect the new band name. The video includes scenes from American protests both recent and historic, and concludes with names of victims of racial violence scrolling across the footage.

