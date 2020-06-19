Here is an interesting new release available now on digital VOD as well as a title currently available for streaming.

Video on Demand

"Juice: How Electricity Explains The World": Director Tyson Culver and energy expert Robert Bryce are both residents of Austin, and their friendship has resulted in this engaging documentary that looks at the inequality of electricity access. In the United States, many of us take our abundance of power for granted. As Bryce points out early in the film, there are more than 3 billion people on Earth who use less electricity in their lives in a year than what powers his refrigerator. The crew of this movie traveled 60,000 miles to gather interviews with people in seven countries on five continents to illustrate their point. Companies have raced to Reykjavik, Iceland, for instance, where cheap electricity has provided a home for massive data server farms used for Bitcoin mining. We also head to Boulder, Colo., where the legalization of marijuana has given way to gigantic warehouses that use large amounts of electricity for growing the plants indoors for sale across the state. But for every power-rich environment, we also see how places like Beirut, Puerto Rico, Ghana and Kolkata, India, are plagued by blackouts and major disruptions of access. Bryce is a gifted storyteller, and Culver matches his passion with a visually compelling and fast-paced feature. The highest compliment I can pay the film is that in the course of its breezy 80 minutes, I wanted to learn more about all of the different power resources and to take a deeper dive into many of the locations that the creators visited. This could easily be expanded out into a multi-part series but also feels fully realized as a standalone film. (Digital VOD, 4K Ultra HD available)

Also on streaming services

"Military Wives": If theaters had open this Spring, this is the kind of crowd-pleasing movie that would have spent months pulling in an audience at theaters like the Regal Arbor. Peter Cattaneo ("The Full Monty") directs this irresistible true story about a group of women in England who form a choir while their partners are off fighting in Afghanistan. Kate (Kristen Scott Thomas, "The English Patient") had been overseeing book clubs and volunteer work for the wives, but Lisa (Sharon Horgan, "Catastrophe") comes in and takes over the Social Committee, taking the group in a much different direction. A loving testament to friendship and the power of music, the story is inspired in part by the network of 75 Military Wives Choirs in the United Kingdom who released a single called "Wherever You Are" that went to number one on the U.K. charts in 2011. (Hulu)