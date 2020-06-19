A quick item for consideration to keep your weekend binge-watching local: "Scare Package," a new horror-comedy anthology from Austin-based production company Paper Street Pictures, started streaming on Shudder on June 18.

The project from creators Aaron B. Koontz and Cameron Burns is made up of "seven gleefully ghoulish tales from a range of horror subgenres." Shudder, AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, supernatural and thriller genre content, announced in May that it had acquired "Scare Package."

Austin directors Emily Hagins and Chris McInroy and University of Texas alums Courtney and Hillary Andujhar worked on the anthology, according to the Austin Chronicle.

For more information, go to scarepackagemovie.com.

